WATCH | Bok legend 'Beast' says 2023 Rugby World Cup 'an open race'

Herman Mostert
Tendai Mtawarira carrying the Webb Ellis Cup at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris on 30 May 2023. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier - World Rugby via Getty Images)
  • Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira reckons this year's Rugby World Cup will be an "open race".
  • Mtawarira is in Paris this week where he handed over the Webb Ellis Cup to organisers.
  • The 37-year-old won the World Cup with the Springboks in Japan in 2019.

Legendary former Springbok prop Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira reckons this year's Rugby World Cup in France will be the most open contests yet.

The Springboks, currently fourth in the World Rugby rankings, are the defending champions but will contest in a tough Pool B which also features top-ranked Ireland and world No 5 Scotland.

Second-ranked France and third-ranked New Zealand feature in Pool A, and either of those two nations will likely square off in the quarter-finals against the top two teams from Pool B.

Mtawarira, who won the World Cup with the Boks in Japan four years ago, was in Paris this week to hand over the Webb Ellis Cup to organisers.

Wednesday marked 100 days until the World Cup starts and Mtawarira said it was tough to predict a winner at this year's showpiece.

"It's the first World Cup where it's pretty much an open race. Even the Scots are looking really good. A lot of teams have been putting their hands up ... the Japanese as well [and] Argentina.

"It's going to be a cracker and it's going to be a spectacle for the fans. I'm going to be one of those fans screaming and chanting in the crowd. But, yeah, I can't wait to see who makes it to the final," said Mtawarira.

The Bok legend, who played 117 Tests between 2008 and 2019, accompanied the trophy through a programme of activities in Paris on Wednesday.

Rugby World Cup 2023 pools:

Pool A

France, New Zealand, Italy, Uruguay , Namibia

Pool B

South Africa, Ireland, Scotland, Tonga, Romania

Pool C

Wales, Australia, Fiji, Georgia, Portugal

Pool D

England, Japan, Argentina, Samoa, Chile

Mtawarira concluded Wednesday's activities by placing the Webb Ellis Cup on top of the Arc de Triomphe.

 
 



