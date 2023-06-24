1h ago

WATCH | Bok lock presents Junior Boks with their jerseys for opening World U20 Rugby Championship clash

Compiled by Craig Taylor
Salmaan Moerat. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)
Salmaan Moerat. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)

Springbok lock Salmaan Moerat presented the 2023 Junior Springboks with their jerseys before their opening match of the World U20 Rugby Championship, which kicks off in Stellenbosch on Saturday.

Moerat, who captained the Junior Springboks in 2018, said it was "a massive privilege and honour" to hand out the jerseys to the players. 

"It wasn't too long ago that I sat in the same position as you are at this moment, and I know exactly how you are feeling," Moerat added. 

The Junior Boks start their campaign against Georgia.

Kick-off is at 19:00. 

WATCH the ceremony below:

junior sprinbokssalmaan moeratrugby
