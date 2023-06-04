WATCH | Dancing, dumbbells and dates! How to recover from a knee injury, Siya Kolisi style

Siya Kolisi seems to have adopted a unique recipe to recovering from his World Cup-threatening knee injury: dancing, dumbbells and dates.

The Springbok World Cup-winning captain is in a race against the clock to make the France tournament starting in September.

Kolisi went down under an innocuous tackle in the Sharks’ URC clash with Munster in April after which he underwent surgery.

Dancing, dumbbells and dates with your Mrs.

That seems to be Siya Kolisi’s winning recipe in his rehabilitation from a knee injury that put his 2023 Rugby World Cup in serious doubt.

The Springbok World Cup-winning captain underwent surgery after suffering ligament damage to his knee in early in the Sharks’ United Rugby Championship (URC) clash with Munster in April.

Newsletter For Subscriber Weekly Rucking with Rob Resident rugby writer Rob Houwing gives you his expert views on what's going on between the poles.

The surgery, which took place in the days following the unfortunate, seemingly innocuous knock, put a stopwatch on the Sharks captain’s recovery time, with the Bok squad getting announced on 8 August ahead of the 8 September tournament start.

READ | Mongalo's Sharks worked into Currie Cup semi-final shape after 'highly stressful' Lions win

However, Kolisi’s vibrant social media account portrays the rugby superstar in optimistic and confident mood during his rehab process.

By the end of May, a month after the surgery, Kolisi was already putting his injured right knee through his favourite dance routines outside Kings Park’s main field, laughing and smiling as the knee held firm.

On Saturday, Kolisi then posted a video of his intensive gym work of mostly his upper body workouts, using dumbbells, barbells and upper-body machinery. Although the video did not show specific knee related workouts, Kolisi’s knee looked to hold up as he carried the weights while standing.

Gallo Images Gallo Images

Kolisi, although injured, was during the week part of the Springbok camp that gathered in Durban momentarily in preparation for this year’s shortened Rugby Championship.

The 31-year-old France-bound flank also used the time off the field to spend time with his wife Rachel, with whom he attended the ZA Fest concert, where they were serenaded by the Ndlovu Youth Choir, whom Kolisi met backstage.

Kolisi has emitted positive messaging in his social media profile since the setback and that has spread to some of his Springbok teammates, who believe he will make it onto the flight to France.

Lukhanyo Am said this week that it would be a "massive blow" to the Boks’ world title defence if he did not make it.

"It would be a massive blow to the team. Siya is a very experienced player and captain and he’s done it before in 2019 when we won the World Cup," said Am.

"We definitely need all his experience going into this World Cup. We’re hoping for the best for him and hope he recovers in time so we can have him going into this World Cup."