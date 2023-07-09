1h ago

WATCH | 'Don't be a smart**** ': Eddie Jones snaps at SA journo after Bok bruising

  • Australia coach Eddie Jones let rip at a journalist after his team's 43-12 dismantling at the hands of the Springboks at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.
  • Jones accused the journalist of being a smart**** because he felt he was misconstrued on quotes of not wanting to play a watered-down Bok side.
  • There was nothing second string about the Springboks' 31-point win as Australia remain winless at Loftus Versfeld.

Australia's 43-12 hammering at the hands of South Africa in their opening Rugby Championship Test at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday was too much for Wallaby coach Eddie Jones to bear as he snapped at a journalist who intimated that Jones wasn't happy with facing a watered-down team.

Before Jones departed for South Africa, Jones told reporters in Sydney that he wasn't keen on facing a weakened Springbok side.

"What I am hoping for is their best team. I do not want to take down a half-baked Springboks side," Jones said before he came to South Africa.

MATCH REPORT | Hat-trick hero Arendse gets Boks' 2023 RWC journey off to thunderous start with Wallaby whacking

"It's just a great opportunity. Imagine being in the first team that's beaten South Africa in Pretoria. There's a great opportunity there."

The 31-point defeat in what was Jones' first Test in charge of the Wallabies since 2005 hurt him and while he offered no excuses for his team being swatted aside, he took offense at what he felt was a misconstrued comment, particularly since his team had to worry about the hammering that came their way.

The Wallabies had lost their seven previous Loftus games and didn't look like winning on Saturday even though they took an early 5-0 lead.

"The one thing I can tell you is that South Africans are good at winning," Jones said before he bristled.

"So, you don’t have to be a smart**** mate. We were well and truly beaten by a Springbok side that our mate is calling a B-team.

"I never knew there was a Springbok side that was called a B-team, but now we have a new term. We weren't good enough."

Jones was aggrieved enough to walk to the journalist and clear his mind before leaving with co-captain James Slipper.

"You don't have to be a smart**** mate. You should have more respect. I never said that. I said we always want to play the best," Jones carried on before leaving the auditorium.

Jones will have had a crumb of comfort in the fact that Argentina were pummelled by the All Blacks in Mendoza on Saturday night.

However, Jones made it clear there was nothing to take from what was their biggest defeat in the republic since the 53-8 defeat in 2008 at Ellis Park.

PLAYER RATINGS | 'Kurt-Three' rightly steals the show, but 'Eskom' blows out the lights

"We can read a lot into the game and there isn't a lot of good reading," Jones said.

"But, there's a game next week and we will be better next week. I can guarantee that.

"I'm not going to make any excuses for my team. We have to front up and play better than what we did and we will be better."

