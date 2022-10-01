26m ago

WATCH | 'Guess who's back ... back again' - Rassie celebrates unbanning with dance video

Sibusiso Mjikeliso
Ah yes, the REAL Rassie video of the year... (Twitter)
SA Rugby director of rugby celebrated his unbanning from rugby stadiums with a dance video posted on his now-infamous official Twitter account.

Erasmus posted: "I know some will probably say its inappropriate, but its so lekka to be back at the stadiums !!"

He also congratulated the South African United Rugby Championship teams and was complimentary to the Stormers supporters for their "lekka (sic) stadium vibe".

World Rugby initially banned Erasmus from all rugby for two months on 17 November last year on the eve of the Springboks’ last end-year tour game against England at Twickenham, which they lost to Eddie Jones' team.

Then, the 49-year-old, was barred from attending matches until September 30. His first Springbok match will come on 5 November, on his 50th birthday, when South Africa clash with Ireland in Dublin.

Rassie was disciplined for his no holds barred video criticising referee Nic Berry's and TMO Marius Jonker's officiating during the Springboks' first Test loss to the British & Irish Lions in July last year.

The 62-minute video also led to his employers getting fined £20,000, and issued a warning.

