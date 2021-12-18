WATCH | Rassie auditions for and is accepted as a member of the Gwijo squad

Springboks

Compiled by Craig Taylor
Suspended SA Rugby director Rassie Erasmus is certainly enjoying himself during his enforced time away from the game.

Erasmus has had his social media followers in stitches as he continues to post videos of what he gets up to during his "idle" time. 

In his latest video posted on Friday evening, Erasmus told his followers that he desperately wants to make the Gwijo Squad, Springbok rugby's most famous group of supporters.

The good news for Erasmus is that despite his somewhat questionable dancing skills, the Gwijo Squad has accepted his membership. 

"We've noted your audition for consideration for membership & we're pleased to inform you that your application was accepted by unanimous vote," they announced on Twitter on Saturday morning.

WATCH Erasmus's "audition" below:

