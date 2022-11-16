WATCH | Rassie reacts to uproar over his tweets: 'I just want supporters to understand'

1h ago

SA Rugby's director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus, on Tuesday responded to critics questioning his recent Twitter postings.

Erasmus has been vocal on the social media platform over the fortnight, using it to highlight officiating discrepancies against the Springboks.

It followed South Africa's narrow defeats to Ireland (19-16) in Dublin and France (30-26) in Marseille.

Erasmus was unrepentant at a media conference in Genoa on Tuesday, insisting he wasn't having a go at referees. 

"If I was having a go at the referee, well, I don't think Wayne Barnes would make all those [perceived] bad decisions. He's No 1 in the world and has 100 Tests under the belt," said Erasmus. 

"It's obviously something on our side we need to fix. I just want supporters to understand that. If people put a narrative to that, I can't control it." 

The Boks tackle Italy in Genoa on Saturday, with kick-off at 15:00 (SA time).

Springbok team:

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Damian de Allende, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Eben Etzebeth, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Evan Roos, 22 Cobus Reinach, 23 Manie Libbok 


