23m ago

WATCH | Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi puts acting skills to the test

Siya Kolisi (Gallo)
Siya Kolisi (Gallo)

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is seemingly a man of many talents, with the Rugby World Cup winner now also trying his hand at acting.

Kolisi put his acting skills on display the latest DStv Explora Ultra advertisement.

The advert also features South Africa's star MotoGP rider Brad Binder and former Arsenal and England football great, Ian Wright, among others.

WATCH in the clip below:

