WATCH | Swys criticises Bok kick mindset: 'We should have pumped these 'okes', st***d ref and all'

Former Lions coach Swys de Bruin was not a happy camper after the Springboks' 19-16 loss to Ireland over the weekend.

De Bruin, also a former Springbok assistant coach, was speaking on SuperSport's Final Whistle programme where he and fellow pundits Nick Mallett, Jonathan Mokuena and Owen Nkumane gave a rundown of the Test in Dublin.

The quartet of rugby gurus were discussing a scenario late in the game when Bok flyhalf Damian Willemse kicked a ball out on the full.

The Boks were trailing 16-11 with 10 minutes remaining when Willemse kicked away possession. This was despite them having a clear overlap out wide.

The pundits were in agreement that it was in the Boks' DNA to always look to kick first.

De Bruin and Mallett also said that if Willemse had been playing for the Stormers in the URC, he would have run in that scenario.

"When the overlap is on, you use it. It's a mindset... [but] it's not in their philosophy [to run)," De Bruin said.

De Bruin was also critical of reserve scrumhalf Faf de Klerk for kicking away possession late in the game.

The Boks were down 19-16 with less than three minutes left when De Klerk opted to kick the ball out, gifting Ireland the opportunity to close the game out.

"Every second is pure gold... it's 77 minutes [gone], if you kick that ball out now you're going to waste three minutes and you lose the game. So, what do we do? We kick that ball out! De Bruin continued.

"Faf is a very experienced player. I was fortunate and blessed to coach him for years... for me that is playing in a pattern and a system where you don't play what you read and see.

"I get so excited and crazy about it because we should have pumped these 'okes' with that stupid ref (Nika Amashukeli) and all."

WATCH the discussion in the video clip below:



