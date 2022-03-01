'We can’t ignore it': SA Rugby’s plan to bring women’s rugby out of the shadows

SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has highlighted the importance the organisation will be placing on women's rugby this year.

Erasmus said high-performance manager Lynne Cantwell has spearheaded a change in mindset on the approach to the women's side of the game.

He said money and resources remain a challenge, but plans won't be affected.

SA Rugby has decided to intensify efforts to grow – and keep relevant - women’s rugby in the country, according to director of rugby Rassie Erasmus and women’s high-performance manager Lynne Cantwell.

This will happen on a number of facets at administrative, operational and financial level.

Erasmus said the first mistake they made in running the women’s side of rugby is simply replicating the men’s side programme and it is something that cost them dearly, which is why getting the services of Cantwell was important, saying she’s brought a change in mindset.

The engagement with the media on the part of Erasmus and Cantwell was due to this year being a women’s World Cup year. He is also cognisant that sponsors aren’t looking to throw money their way just yet, however they are certainly going through a lot of trouble to ensure that isn’t an issue for too long.

"Women’s rugby is one of the hottest properties [at SA Rugby]," Erasmus said.

"It’s higher ranked in our organisation than the Blitzboks [and] the Junior Springboks."

"We can’t ignore it and we don’t want to ignore it … the transition with the budgets, money and resources won’t happen just like that, but the mindset has shifted."

Both Erasmus and Cantwell mention that the effects of Covid-19 have also been instrumental in scuppering any plans they had to expand the existing budget, given that women’s rugby is high on the list of SA Rugby’s priorities.

What has struck Cantwell, however is the appetite to grow the game from what she’s seeing and hearing at Saru and provincial unions.

"At the moment, the forwards are in camp with [Springbok forwards coaches] Daan Human and Deon Davids and we’ve brought in Braam van Straaten for the kicking department," Cantwell said.

She said they are also hoping to secure six warm-up games between June and the World Cup in October.

There’s also an action-packed shortened format with the Sevens World Cup.

As far as the Sevens World Cup goes, Cantwell said the plan is "maximise the value of that from a visibility point of view," adding:

We are sharing some of the players between Sevens and fifteens and we do that to make sure we grow the game.

The next part of it is securing consistent broadcast time to expose the game to would-be players, something which was not as rigorously pursued in the past, but one which Cantwell is prioritising.

It’s a vision that can be backed by the fact that a new-look women’s premier division will be underway in April, meaning players will be getting some necessary game time ahead of an action packed year both on and off the field.