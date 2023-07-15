'We just couldn't handle it': Springbok coach Nienaber accepts defeat after All Black mauling

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber says he knew the All Blacks were going to come out firing in Saturday's 35-20 loss in Auckland.

The Springboks trailed 17-0 after 16 minutes and 20-3 at half-time, leaving them with too much to do in the second half.

They outscored the All Blacks 17-15 in the second stanza, something that allowed Nienaber to be proud of despite their poor start.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber admitted the Springboks weren't adequate enough in quelling their threats in Saturday's 35-20 Rugby Championship loss to New Zealand in Auckland.

The Boks slipped 17-0 behind inside 16 minutes in the first half and trailed 20-3 at half-time, from where they went on to lose their first game in New Zealand since 2017.

The All Blacks' opening tries by Aaron Smith and Shannon Frizzell, both converted by Richie Mo'unga, alongside a penalty, didn't allow the Boks to have a fightback platform.

"We knew what was coming, we just couldn't handle it," Nienaber said.

"I felt that we struggled to get into the game in the first 20 minutes and our discipline was poor. We gave away four penalties, and we made a lot of mistakes, and that put guys under pressure.

"With the quality that New Zealand [have], they capitalised on that and we had to play catch-up rugby for the rest of the game."

The Boks won the second half 17-15 when they brought on what was clearly their strongest side, but there was too much ground to make up.

The Springboks have never been good at playing catch-up rugby, something that's been routinely a concern and needs to be addressed before the World Cup, but Nienaber said he was proud of how his charges fought back in the second half.

"You can't start with that many penalties and errors in a game and that was most probably forced from our side from the pressure they exerted," Nienaber said.

"If you're going to play catch-up rugby in the World Cup, it becomes tough to get a foothold in.

"I'm proud of how the guys came back because we scored more points in the second half, but we let it slip in the first 20 minutes."

The Boks are back in action on Saturday, 29 July against Argentina at Ellis Park Stadium, Johannesburg as the shortened version of the Rugby Championship concludes due to impending World Cup starting in early September.

Australia will entertain old foes and neighbours the All Blacks, who now leads the log standings with nine points, at the MCG in Melbourne on the same day.