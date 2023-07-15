2h ago

Share

'We just couldn't handle it': Springbok coach Nienaber accepts defeat after All Black mauling

accreditation
Khanyiso Tshwaku
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)
Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)
  • Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber says he knew the All Blacks were going to come out firing in Saturday's 35-20 loss in Auckland.
  • The Springboks trailed 17-0 after 16 minutes and 20-3 at half-time, leaving them with too much to do in the second half.
  • They outscored the All Blacks 17-15 in the second stanza, something that allowed Nienaber to be proud of despite their poor start.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber admitted the Springboks weren't adequate enough in quelling their threats in Saturday's 35-20 Rugby Championship loss to New Zealand in Auckland.

The Boks slipped 17-0 behind inside 16 minutes in the first half and trailed 20-3 at half-time, from where they went on to lose their first game in New Zealand since 2017.

The All Blacks' opening tries by Aaron Smith and Shannon Frizzell, both converted by Richie Mo'unga, alongside a penalty, didn't allow the Boks to have a fightback platform.

MATCH REPORT | Springboks crash to defeat against flying All Blacks in World Cup wake-up call

"We knew what was coming, we just couldn't handle it," Nienaber said.

"I felt that we struggled to get into the game in the first 20 minutes and our discipline was poor. We gave away four penalties, and we made a lot of mistakes, and that put guys under pressure.

"With the quality that New Zealand [have], they capitalised on that and we had to play catch-up rugby for the rest of the game."

The Boks won the second half 17-15 when they brought on what was clearly their strongest side, but there was too much ground to make up.

The Springboks have never been good at playing catch-up rugby, something that's been routinely a concern and needs to be addressed before the World Cup, but Nienaber said he was proud of how his charges fought back in the second half.

AS IT HAPPENED | All Blacks 35-20 Springboks

"You can't start with that many penalties and errors in a game and that was most probably forced from our side from the pressure they exerted," Nienaber said.

"If you're going to play catch-up rugby in the World Cup, it becomes tough to get a foothold in.

"I'm proud of how the guys came back because we scored more points in the second half, but we let it slip in the first 20 minutes."

The Boks are back in action on Saturday, 29 July against Argentina at Ellis Park Stadium, Johannesburg as the shortened version of the Rugby Championship concludes due to impending World Cup starting in early September.

Australia will entertain old foes and neighbours the All Blacks, who now leads the log standings with nine points, at the MCG in Melbourne on the same day. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sa rugbyspringboksall blacksworld cuprugby championshipjacques nienaberaucklandrugby
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Voting Booth
Who should replace Jacques Nienaber as Springbok coach after the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Deon Davids
2% - 257 votes
Mzwandile Stick
6% - 663 votes
John Dobson
17% - 1944 votes
Johan Ackermann
22% - 2486 votes
Franco Smith
6% - 636 votes
Johann van Graan
3% - 358 votes
Jake White
7% - 734 votes
Rassie Erasmus
37% - 4091 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability

11 Jul

WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan

11 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan
Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way

11 Jul

Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way
Your business needs an upgrade: 6 reasons why Mac will work for your team

06 Jul

Your business needs an upgrade: 6 reasons why Mac will work for your team
WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together

04 Jul

WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together
See more sponsored content
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo