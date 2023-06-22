'We need to attack every set-piece we can': Wallabies to lay it on the line against Springboks

'Angels' aren't going to cut it in the set-pieces against the Springboks, according to Wallabies forwards coach Neal Hatley.

The Australians are preparing to face the Springboks in the opening match of this year's Rugby Championship at Loftus on 8 July.

The Wallabies are buoyed by the return from injury of 130kg prop Taniela Tupou.

With anticipation building as the Rugby World Cup in France approaches, teams from the Southern Hemisphere have the small matter of a Rugby Championship campaign to look forward to.



That starts with the clash between the Springboks and Australia at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, 8 July, and Wallabies forwards coach Neal Hatley is buoyed by the return of 130kg prop Taniela Tupou, who hasn't played since injuring himself against Ireland in November.

Hatley acknowledges that to beat South Africa, a monumental effort will be required by the Wallaby forwards, and he feels they are up for it.

"South Africa [have] a good scrummage. Everyone thinks, with their bomb squad, that they're the best scrum in the world, so the perception is massively important," Hatley told the Rugby Australia website.

Hatley said that to overcome the Springbok pack, the Wallabies must focus on every set-piece.



"Perception is going to be really important. That's why we're going to be as clean as we can, but still be aggressive and getting after everything.

“We don't need any angels, so we need to be attacking every set-piece that we can.”



