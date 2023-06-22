38m ago

Share

'We need to attack every set-piece we can': Wallabies to lay it on the line against Springboks

accreditation
Compiled by Craig Taylor
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Taniela Tupou (Getty)
Taniela Tupou (Getty)
  • 'Angels' aren't going to cut it in the set-pieces against the Springboks, according to Wallabies forwards coach Neal Hatley. 
  • The Australians are preparing to face the Springboks in the opening match of this year's Rugby Championship at Loftus on 8 July.
  • The Wallabies are buoyed by the return from injury of 130kg prop Taniela Tupou.

With anticipation building as the Rugby World Cup in France approaches, teams from the Southern Hemisphere have the small matter of a Rugby Championship campaign to look forward to.

READ | Springboks giddy over Jean Kleyn no-brainer using new rule SA actually voted against

That starts with the clash between the Springboks and Australia at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, 8 July, and Wallabies forwards coach Neal Hatley is buoyed by the return of 130kg prop Taniela Tupou, who hasn't played since injuring himself against Ireland in November.

Hatley acknowledges that to beat South Africa, a monumental effort will be required by the Wallaby forwards, and he feels they are up for it. 

"South Africa [have] a good scrummage. Everyone thinks, with their bomb squad, that they're the best scrum in the world, so the perception is massively important," Hatley told the Rugby Australia website.

Hatley said that to overcome the Springbok pack, the Wallabies must focus on every set-piece.

"Perception is going to be really important. That's why we're going to be as clean as we can, but still be aggressive and getting after everything. 

“We don't need any angels, so we need to be attacking every set-piece that we can.”


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springboksaustraliarugby championshiptaniela tupourugby
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Voting Booth
Who should replace Jacques Nienaber as Springbok coach after the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Deon Davids
2% - 190 votes
Mzwandile Stick
6% - 483 votes
John Dobson
18% - 1497 votes
Johan Ackermann
22% - 1785 votes
Franco Smith
6% - 470 votes
Johann van Graan
3% - 262 votes
Jake White
7% - 566 votes
Rassie Erasmus
36% - 2919 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

19 Jun

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Which Mac is right for you?

15 Jun

Which Mac is right for you?
How the synchronised magic of Mac can revolutionise the way you work

14 Jun

How the synchronised magic of Mac can revolutionise the way you work
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
See more sponsored content
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo