Were Springboks robbed at the death by controversial French try? 'We felt there was a double movement'

accreditation
Khanyiso Tshwaku
Springbok fullback Willie le Roux and referee Wayne Barnes.
Gallo Images
  • Springbok flyhalf Damian Willemse was of the view that Sipili Falatea's 74th-minute try was an act of double movement, which is penalisable.
  • The try, which was given despite Wayne Barnes's inability to communicate with his Television Match Official Brian MacNeice, wasn't replayed on the screens.
  • Willemse said he was proud of the effort they put in despite being a man down for the better part of the game.

In Marseille

Springbok flyhalf Damian Willemse was adamant that Sipili Falatea's 74th minute try in Saturday's 30-26 loss to France was an act of double movement.

The replacement prop wormed his way over the line at that crucial stage of the game while referee Wayne Barnes was playing an advantage.

However, Barnes couldn't make contact with his Television Match Official Brian MacNeice and the replay of the try wasn't made available on the stadium's screens.

Eventually, the referee had no choice but to award the try to continue with the game.

Willemse said he wasn't aware of the technological struggles the English referee was having but said Falatea propelled over the line after his first movement from a pick and drive saw him being stopped short off the line.

"On the field, we felt that it was a double movement, but the referee didn't think so," Willemse said.

"I don't know what happened, but what we saw was that he went for the try and then he propelled himself after that."

Willemse, along with all of his teammates, played their first Test in the South of France with the venue having significant World Cup meaning for the Boks.

The Boks will be based in Toulon next year for the better part of the tournament and will play two group games in Marseille.

Willemse said playing in the packed stadium was a wonderful experience for him.

"It was a great experience, and it was a great stadium to play in. It was great to play in front of the French crowd," Willemse said.

"The pitch was in perfect condition and we loved it."

Willemse said the defeat, the fifth one this season, hurt but also felt they did well under the circumstances.

The Boks had to deal with the 11th-minute sending off of Pieter-Steph du Toit, while Deon Fourie was yellow-carded in the 69th minute.

"It was a tough one that we lost, but we did well under the circumstances with the early red card," Willemse said.

"There also was the matter of losing another player later in the game and that was a tough ask to try and win the game from there.

"I'm proud of the team and I think we fought right up until the end. There are a lot of positives one can take out of the game."


