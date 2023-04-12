'We've lost a legend': Sharks honour Ian McIntosh with fitting celebration of life at Kings Park





Fans, friends and family turned out at Kings Park on Wednesday afternoon to honour former Springbok and Sharks coach Ian McIntosh, who died last week.

WATCH | Ian McIntosh - Celebration of life, Kings Park

McIntosh coached the Boks in 1993 and 1994 and would go on to serve on the national selection committee. He was considered a legend of the game in Durban and KwaZulu-Natal, where he coached the Sharks in the 1980s and 1990s.

The celebration of life saw former players and family pay tribute to McIntosh, who coached the Springboks in 12 Test matches.

John Allan, a former Springbok and Scotland hooker, who anchored proceedings as the master of ceremonies, called McIntosh a "rugby giant".

"We've lost a legend and a rugby giant, and today we are here to pay tribute to that rugby giant, Ian McIntosh," Allan said as the crowd settled in for the memorial.

Allan related a story about his special entrance to training one day in New Zealand that had McIntosh in stitches.

Allan, who McIntosh regularly berated for arriving late at training, decided to paraglide off a mountain into a Sharks training session.

With McIntosh asking Allan's teammates where he was, Allan landed on the field.

"As I landed, I said, 'Mac, am I late for training?' He looked at me, he looked at the mountain, and he just burst out laughing," recounted Allan.

McIntosh's oldest son, Ross, and youngest son, Evan, recounted his life from his time as a rugby player in Zimbabwe to how he went into coaching before moving back to South Africa in 1984. They also spoke of his success with the Sharks and his time with the national team as well as winning World Rugby's Vernon Pugh award in 2013 for services to the game.

His middle son, Craig, recounted McIntosh's "fiercely significant" love for his family, how he impacted many people's lives, and what drove him in his life.

"Dad taught us to show respect to others, whoever they may be, until they give you reason not to. Dad also taught us that jealousy and hatred can devour you. No one feels sorry for a bitter man, Dad pointed out," McIntosh recounted.

Gavin Varejes, SA Rugby Legends (SARL) president, said: "We all loved Mac at SA Rugby Legends. In fact, his longest coaching stint was with us, over 20 years.

"Mac, you will always be our coach. You were the glue in everything we stand for."

Varejes said that, when Covid-19 hit South Africa, McIntosh kept SARL relevant by suggesting that, with rugby coaching not possible, the organisation ran feeding schemes across the country, which they did.

Other speakers included the Sharks' Currie Cup-winning captains under McIntosh - Craig Jamieson (1990), Wahl Bartmann (1992), and Gary Teichmann (1995 and 1996).

"His dedication to his team and players was unquestioned," said Jamieson, while Bartmann said he played the best rugby of his career under McIntosh.

"Mac was an exceptional coach, and every player respected him," said Bartmann.

"With Mac, the impossible became possible [beating the Blue Bulls in the Currie Cup final]," he added.

Former Springbok captain Teichmann paid tribute to his former coach, saying that Mac always reminded the team, "we are a family, and we are to play for one another".

Video tributes followed from Francois Pienaar, Jake White, Hugh Reece-Edwards, John Plumtree, Olivier Roumat, Rob Louw and Tom Lawton.