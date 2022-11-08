'We've picked Manie to do what he does best' says Nienaber on Libbok's impending debut

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said Manie Libbok will be allowed to be himself should he make his Test debut against France on Saturday.

Libbok has been picked on the bench for Saturday's Test as the Boks opted for a five/three split on the bench.

Nienaber also said he's picked a back three that will be suited to how France will play.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said they've empowered Manie Libbok to do what he does best should get on the field for Saturday's Test against France at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille.

Libbok, the Stormers pivot who played an instrumental role in his franchise's United Rugby Championship title success last season, will be the 920th Springbok should he come on the field.

He has been named on the bench as Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has reverted to a five/three forward/back split for what will be the first Test against France in four years.

Nienaber said Libbok has been around their systems long enough to be ready for Test rugby and that he's earned his shot.

"If you look at the flyhalves that played in the URC, even Gianni Lombard, Chris Smith and Sacha Mngomezulu, they have URC experience, but not international experience," Nienaber said.

"That's where we are now and that's where the importance of the South Africa A team comes in with Mzwandile Stick.

"The nice thing about Manie is that he's been with us for three weeks, has been running in the training sessions and he's comfortable now.

"He's getting used to the language and what we do in certain areas of the field. We're confident that if he does get an opportunity, he won’t have to think about what is happening here and can play his natural game.

"What the team needs from him is to do what Manie does best with his specific skill set, so we hope things can pan out in a way that we can give him some time on the field."

Nienaber also shuffled his backs with Makazole Mapimpi dropping down to the bench and Willie le Roux starting at 15.

Jaden Hendrikse has dropped out of the match-day 23 altogether, with Faf de Klerk and Cobus Reinach being the starting and bench scrum-halves respectively.

Springbok team 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Marvin Orie, 20 Kwagga Smith 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Makazole Mapimpi

Nienaber said the squad rotation was necessary and there were players who raised their hands in the second half against Ireland.

The Boks may have lost that game 19-16, but the backline substitutes in De Klerk and Le Roux made a noticeable impact.

Nienaber also said the back three they have picked of Le Roux, Cheslin Kolbe and Kurt-Lee Arendse will be suited to what the French will throw at them.

"Cobus knows the players quite well and if you think of the World Cup and the British & Irish Lions where he put some big performances in," Nienaber said.

"I thought Willie brought in some good direction when he came on in the second half and brought on all the experience he picked up over the years.

"He's a seasoned 15 and we know Makazole is a quality player and we've got quality wings. We thought that was the best combination to face the French.

"The French have a particular style of play that's different to other countries and we thought the back three we picked is the one that's most suited to that.

Khanyiso Tshwaku is in Marseille and Toulon following the Springboks on their year-end tour.