Why Rassie, SA Rugby did a U-turn on ban appeal

Following their decision to appeal Rassie Erasmus' ban sanctioned by World Rugby, the decision by SA Rugby and Erasmus to withdraw it last week came as a surprise to many.

The Springbok director of rugby found himself in hot water following an hour-long video criticizing match officials, particularly referee Nic Berry following South Africa's 22-17 defeat to the British and Irish Lions in the first Test at Newlands in July.

According to Rapport, the decision to withdraw the appeal came as a result of several factors.

These include tension placed on both Erasmus and his family following World Rugby's decision.

Other reasons include the fact that World Rugby did not ask Erasmus to personally apologise to Berry.

Also, if Erasmus lost the appeal, World Rugby might have opted for a heavier ban as well.

With Erasmus' ban only including match days, Rapport says he is free to travel with the Springboks on tours and partake in their preparations leading up to games.

Following the decision to remove the appeal, World Rugby confirmed that the issue is now finalized.

