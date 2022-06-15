Why some injured Boks are continuing rehab with national side: 'Their clubs gave the thumbs up'

The Springboks have injuries to key personnel ahead of their Test window.

Head coach Jacques Nienaber is confident that the players on the list will be back in no time as some continue their rehabilitation with the Boks.

The first Test of 2022 will be against Wales at Loftus on 2 July.

Springbok mentor Jacques Nienaber is preparing for the international window with injuries to some of his key personnel.

Some players have continued various stages of their rehabilitation with the Boks, while others will do so outside the squad, with a view of being called in as and when the need arises.

No 8 Duane Vermeulen was not considered because he is due for "a procedure" on his knee. Scrumhalf Cobus Reinach is also injured. Ditto Frans Steyn, and a player the coach is keen on working with, Johan Goosen.

Some of the players will remain with the squad, while the Bok coaches will be keeping an eye on all of them in different forms.

Nienaber said keeping a player on the long-term injury list with the Boks, such as Goosen (knee), is to acclimatise him with the Bok processes.

READ | Flyhalf: Bok strategists STILL stubbornly 'postpone' future

Goosen must be in camp, according to Nienaber, "to see how we operate; how information is distributed".

"When we move into the Tests, he will stay with the Bulls and finish his rehab with the Bulls."

He said once he's overcome his injury, he will have to put in a couple of games with the Pretoria franchise before being considered for the end-of-year tour if everything goes well.

Vermeulen and Steyn suffered their injuries while playing for their respective franchises, which adds a different layer to how the Boks will deal with their recovery.

"We had a good conversation with Frans because he is one of our players of national interest, so he is one who we will hopefully pull into the squad this year," said Nienaber.

"We had an open conversation and we told him to do his rehab and to make sure he is in good physical conditioning because when we have an injury, we will pull you into the squad ASAP."

ALSO READ | Bakkies Botha unpacks Springbok squad: 'It's mind-blowing how much depth SA's got'

The Boks begin their international window in July with three Tests against Wales, and it will stretch to the end of the year with the Rugby Championship and end-of-year-tour still on the calendar.

"Duane has clearance from his club to do his rehabilitation in South Africa and once he's done with his rehabilitation and we have clearance from the club (Ulster), we will pull him into our squad," Nienaber confirmed.

Reinach, who suffered a long-term injury, also has clearance from his club to continue his rehab in the country.

"After his rehab is done, he also needs to get clearance from his club before we can pull him into our environment.

"So just to clarify why some players are still with us: their clubs gave the thumbs up," Nienaber added.

The first Test against Wales is at Loftus on 2 July (17:05 kick-off).