Why the Cheetahs wouldn't want the Springboks to go to the Rugby Championship

While the decision is out of their hands, the Cheetahs would be elated if the Springboks don't play in the Rugby Championship.

Assistant coach Corniel van Zyl says his troops want to play against the best in the country, partly to shed the perception that they win domestic titles in diluted competitions.

Exposure to top-class opposition isn't something new to the Cheetahs, who regularly faced international-laden teams in the PRO14.

While they would be relatively untouched by Springbok demands should the national team depart for the Rugby Championship, the Cheetahs still have a decent reason for wishing they stay home.

With disappointment over the franchise's exclusion from local game's future in PRO Rugby still simmering, the men from Bloemfontein are keen to keep showcasing how competitive they remain.

Naturally, the best barometer for that is to play in a current Super Rugby Unlocked campaign that features the best players in the country but that picture could change dramatically if SA Rugby belatedly decides to send its flagship team to Australia.

Sanzaar earlier on Wednesday gave the local federation 48 hours to provide clarity on the Boks' participation.

"We actually talk a lot about (the presence of the Springboks) regularly," Cheetahs assistant coach Corniel van Zyl said on Wednesday, ahead of the side's Super Rugby Unlocked meeting with the Bulls on Friday.

"Obviously, because no formal decision has been made yet, we can't think too much about whether the national players will remain involved or not.

"At the moment though it's really a nice feeling for the players to know that they can compete against the best."

Much of that sentiment is also rooted in the perception that the Cheetahs' recent domestic success - such as 2016 and 2019's Currie Cup triumphs - has merely been down to diluted competitions.

Teams: Cheetahs 15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Malcolm Jaer, 13 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 12 Frans Steyn, 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Tian Schoeman, 9 Ruan Pienaar (captain), 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Junior Pokomela, 6 Andisa Ntsila, 5 Walt Steenkamp, 4 Carl Wegner, 3 Luan de Bruin, 2 Reinach Venter, 1 Charles Marais Substitutes: 16 Jacques du Toit, 17 Boan Venter, 18 Erich de Jager, 19 JP du Preez, 20 Aidon Davis, 21 Chris Massyn, 22 Tian Meyer, 23 William Small-Smith Bulls 15 Gio Aplon, 14 David Kriel, 13 Cornal Hendricks, 12 Clinton Swart, 11 Jade Stighling, 10 Morné Steyn, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Duane Vermeulen (captain), 7 Arno Botha, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 1 Jacques van Rooyen.

Substitutes: 16 Joe van Zyl, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Mornay Smith, 19 Sintu Manjezi, 20 Nizaam Carr, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Chris Smith, 23 Stedman Gans.



"We've had these situations after we've won the Currie Cup that people ask us how significant those victories were if the Springboks didn't really participate," said Van Zyl, a former lock who represented Italy in eight Tests and played at the 2011 World Cup.

"I supposed the best way to change perceptions is to compete against the best. And that's what we want to do. It's not like we're not used to it, in the PRO14 we played against various teams that boasted 15, 16 internationals in their match squads.

"It's what the players want. We want to play against Springboks."

Yet the reality is that the Cheetahs - and everyone else - will have to be philosophical on the matter.

"In the end, it's not a decision for us to make. If the Boks depart, we'll have to make the best of it and if they stay, it's going to be a great challenge," said Van Zyl.

Kick-off for the battle in Bloemfontein is at 19:00 on Friday.