9m ago

Share

Wiese's timely charge shows the apprentice is still chasing master Vermeulen for Bok No 8 jersey

accreditation
Heinz Schenk
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Jasper Wiese.
Jasper Wiese.
Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images
  • It took Jasper Wiese a mere 56 minutes to remind everyone that he's not going to give up his Bok No 8 jersey to Duane Vermeulen without a fight.
  • The 27-year-old was excellent in the win over Argentina, but insists that his competition with the veteran is strictly in the interest of the team.
  • Wiese has in particular focused on emulating Vermeulen's innate calmness in his own game.

Up until Saturday, a substantial contingent of onlookers might've believed the wily Duane Vermeulen had usurped Jasper Wiese as the Springboks' first-choice No 8 ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

The 37-year-old Vermeulen's resurgence has been one of the dominant themes in the build-up to South Africa's squad announcement for the showpiece tournament on Tuesday, but his significantly younger counterpart ensured the battle for the jersey in France would remain engaging with an excellent showing in the 24-13 victory over Argentina in Buenos Aires.

Wiese made 41 metres from 13 carries, completed 6 tackles (which included a dominant hit) and won a turnover, proving his worth as a cleaner at a messy breakdown at times.

Did he pull up his socks because of the pressure being exerted on him by Vermeulen? 

Not a chance.

To Wiese and Vermeulen, their rivalry should only serve to make the Boks' title defence in France more viable.

"It's never about the individual, it's always about focusing on the collective," said Wiese.

"Duane's playing very good rugby at this stage. I'm really happy for him. We try to help each other as much as possible. It's unbelievable to see his [form] and how it influences both of us positively."

READ | Nienaber admits gutsy Bok XV muddies WC selection waters: 'Final meeting will be difficult'

Perhaps fittingly, the Boks' tremendous depth in the No 8 jersey was emphasised even further by Evan Roos' eye-catching cameo from the bench, the Stormers star emulating Wiese in carrying strongly and proving menacing on defence.

He was denied a first Test try at the death through a TMO decision that revealed obstruction in the build-up to the score.

While Roos is expected to be one of the unlucky candidates to miss the World Cup cut, the two men should be touted to press each other hard in the Green-and-Gold post 2023.

And, before those competitive juices become too intense, they have Vermeulen to provide them with some perspective.

"He has a calmness to his game any other player can learn from," said Wiese.

"There's an aura to Duane, one that makes you innately respect him. He's a great guy and his composure is something I really want to apply to my game too. He does it in any situation.

"I'd definitely say we're all mates. It's a great team environment to be part of, even though Duane, Evan and I are really pushing each other hard for a spot. It's healthy competition."

Despite his un-fussy pragmatism in terms of his on-field attitude, Wiese did allow himself a moment of proverbial romanticism in expressing his desire to represent his country at the World Cup.

One of his first proper childhood memories of the tournament is Jake White's 2007 vintage's triumph in selfsame France and, perhaps even more poignantly, he can reflect on an immense journey to stardom since Vermeulen's Man of the Match exploits in 2019's final.

Back then, Wiese was a promising if somewhat hotheaded upstart for the Cheetahs before a move to Leicester at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic saw him develop rapidly.

"The World Cup is the highlight of any rugby player's career. Every player is desperate to make that final World Cup group. You'll do anything to do so."

Pleasingly, Wiese's efforts have been anything but desperate ... merely typical of his rise.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springboksjasper wieserugby world cup 2023
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Voting Booth
Who should replace Jacques Nienaber as Springbok coach after the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Deon Davids
2% - 298 votes
Mzwandile Stick
6% - 793 votes
John Dobson
17% - 2177 votes
Johan Ackermann
22% - 2806 votes
Franco Smith
6% - 725 votes
Johann van Graan
3% - 402 votes
Jake White
7% - 833 votes
Rassie Erasmus
37% - 4726 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem...

02 Aug

WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem to its full glory
WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks

01 Aug

WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding

25 Jul

How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
See more sponsored content
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23215.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo