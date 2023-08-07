Wiese's timely charge shows the apprentice is still chasing master Vermeulen for Bok No 8 jersey

It took Jasper Wiese a mere 56 minutes to remind everyone that he's not going to give up his Bok No 8 jersey to Duane Vermeulen without a fight.

The 27-year-old was excellent in the win over Argentina, but insists that his competition with the veteran is strictly in the interest of the team.

Wiese has in particular focused on emulating Vermeulen's innate calmness in his own game.

Up until Saturday, a substantial contingent of onlookers might've believed the wily Duane Vermeulen had usurped Jasper Wiese as the Springboks' first-choice No 8 ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

The 37-year-old Vermeulen's resurgence has been one of the dominant themes in the build-up to South Africa's squad announcement for the showpiece tournament on Tuesday, but his significantly younger counterpart ensured the battle for the jersey in France would remain engaging with an excellent showing in the 24-13 victory over Argentina in Buenos Aires.

Wiese made 41 metres from 13 carries, completed 6 tackles (which included a dominant hit) and won a turnover, proving his worth as a cleaner at a messy breakdown at times.

Did he pull up his socks because of the pressure being exerted on him by Vermeulen?

Not a chance.

To Wiese and Vermeulen, their rivalry should only serve to make the Boks' title defence in France more viable.

"It's never about the individual, it's always about focusing on the collective," said Wiese.

"Duane's playing very good rugby at this stage. I'm really happy for him. We try to help each other as much as possible. It's unbelievable to see his [form] and how it influences both of us positively."

Perhaps fittingly, the Boks' tremendous depth in the No 8 jersey was emphasised even further by Evan Roos' eye-catching cameo from the bench, the Stormers star emulating Wiese in carrying strongly and proving menacing on defence.

He was denied a first Test try at the death through a TMO decision that revealed obstruction in the build-up to the score.

While Roos is expected to be one of the unlucky candidates to miss the World Cup cut, the two men should be touted to press each other hard in the Green-and-Gold post 2023.

And, before those competitive juices become too intense, they have Vermeulen to provide them with some perspective.

"He has a calmness to his game any other player can learn from," said Wiese.

"There's an aura to Duane, one that makes you innately respect him. He's a great guy and his composure is something I really want to apply to my game too. He does it in any situation.

"I'd definitely say we're all mates. It's a great team environment to be part of, even though Duane, Evan and I are really pushing each other hard for a spot. It's healthy competition."

Despite his un-fussy pragmatism in terms of his on-field attitude, Wiese did allow himself a moment of proverbial romanticism in expressing his desire to represent his country at the World Cup.

One of his first proper childhood memories of the tournament is Jake White's 2007 vintage's triumph in selfsame France and, perhaps even more poignantly, he can reflect on an immense journey to stardom since Vermeulen's Man of the Match exploits in 2019's final.

Back then, Wiese was a promising if somewhat hotheaded upstart for the Cheetahs before a move to Leicester at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic saw him develop rapidly.

"The World Cup is the highlight of any rugby player's career. Every player is desperate to make that final World Cup group. You'll do anything to do so."

Pleasingly, Wiese's efforts have been anything but desperate ... merely typical of his rise.



