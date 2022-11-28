1h ago

Willemse sees attacking growth after Boks' exciting tour: 'It's coming together nicely'

accreditation
Sibusiso Mjikeliso
Damian Willemse. (Photo by Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images)
  • Damian Willemse sees the Boks' attacking potency coming together on the eve of their Rugby World Cup title defence.
  • The flyhalf starred in SA's end-year tour-closing 27-13 win over England, where the Boks showed their offensive hand.
  • Bok fans have been crying out for coach Jacques Nienaber to remove the shackles from his X-factor players.

One of the stars of the Springboks' end-year European tour, Damian Willemse, believes the team's attacking potency is coming together on the eve of their 2023 Rugby World Cup title defence.

It's a terrible portend for South Africa's opponents, who are used to the Boks doubling down on their one-track mindedness: kick-chasing, physical and set-piece dominance.

However, with Willemse's integration into flyhalf and wing Kurt-Lee Arendse's stellar introduction to international rugby, South Africa has evolved its game to include devastating finishing capabilities.

5 talking points | England v Springboks: 'A try for the ages'

"That's something we've been working on since the July series against Wales," said Willemse following their outstanding 27-13 win past England at Twickenham last Saturday.

"It's been a building block, and now it's coming together nicely for us. Now, going into the World Cup year, I think we need to look back at it and see where we can improve it as well."

Bok fans have been crying out for the removal of the shackles from X-factor players such as Willemse, Arendse, Cheslin Kolbe, Canan Moodie and reinvigorated veteran Willie le Roux.

Signs that there was more to the team came in their 26-10 wipe-out of the All Blacks in Mbombela, which they couldn't consolidate a week later at Ellis Park.

And despite starting shakily on the November Northern Hemisphere tour, losing 19-16 to Ireland in Dublin, the Boks redeemed their pride in a courageous 30-26 loss to France after suffering an early Pieter-Steph du Toit red card.

By pushing next year's World Cup hosts and form side so close with 14 men, it gave Jacques Nienaber's side the kind of belief money can't buy.

Italy bore the biggest brunt of that confidence boost (a 63-21 beating meted out in Genoa) before some pure rugby opportunism did the job against England at Twickenham – again with a red card handicap for a quarter.

"Starting in Dublin, we were a bit guilty of not taking our opportunities in the first game [against Ireland]," said Willemse.

"Myself, I didn't think I contributed as much as I could have. But I think it was just about building on that.

"In Marseille, we did better in terms of taking those opportunities and fought back with 13 men, which we were really proud of.

"In Italy, we had gotten a lot of confidence from what we've been doing in the tour so far and we played really well.

"Coming to England last week, we wanted to put everything on the table in our last [international] game of the season and try to finish it off."

 

Read more on:
springboksdamian willemserugby
