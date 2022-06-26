Springboks

33m ago

Willie le Roux training as back-up Bok flyhalf for Wales Tests

Compiled by Lloyd Burnard
Willie le Roux. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)
World Cup-winning fullback Willie le Roux has been training at flyhalf this week in preparation for the first Test between the Springboks and Wales at Lofts on Saturday. 

With Handre Pollard based with his French club Montpellier, who won the Top 14 on Saturday, Elton Jantjies has been the only recognised No 10 available for selection in Bok camp over the last two weeks. 

Johan Goosen is also in the squad, but he has just recovered from a major knee injury and is not expected to be considered yet. 

Pollard is only expected in South Africa on Monday, but he is still likely to be backed as coach Jacques Nienaber's pivot for the first Test. 

Speaking to Rapport, Nienaber confirmed that Le Roux was being considered as a back-up.

"Willie was also the flyhalf insurance policy for Steve Hansen at the Toyota Verblitz in Japan this season," said the coach. 

Nienaber added that he was not concerned at only having two specialist flyhalves in his 43-man squad, saying there were enough back-up options. 

"Damian Willemse also trained as flyhalf last week and we can also play Cheslin Kolbe there. We have several options at flyhalf," he said. 

The first Test kicks off at 17:05.


