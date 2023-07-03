Wily Orie unfazed by Wallabies' host of giants: 'You don't fall over for one guy'

Springbok lock Marvin Orie says he and his teammates won't creep into their shells just because the Wallabies are enlisting a few man-mountains in their pack.

Will Skelton and Richie Arnold are both over 2m and are expected to add significant grunt to the Australians' forward play as they aim to topple the hosts.

But Orie and assistant coach Deon Davids believe it's more important to focus on the Aussie back as a whole.

At 1.98m and 113kg, Marvin Orie suddenly seems like a baby among the big boys the Wallabies are planning to unleash against the Springboks in the two fierce rivals' Rugby Championship opener at Loftus on Saturday, but he's not about to give an inch.

Wily Eddie Jones, the Aussies' mentor, has laid down a marker by including the imposing France-based duo of Will Skelton and Richie Arnold - absolute man-mountains at 2.03m, 145kg and 2.08m, 127kg, respectively - in his squad for their African visit, evidently telling the broader rugby fraternity that his team doesn't have a soft underbelly in terms of the power of his pack.

Not that the Boks won't have a counter, despite sending their first-choice second row of Lood de Jager and Eben Etzebeth to New Zealand, as they will have their own behemoth in former Irish international Jean Kleyn (2.03m, 121kg) making his debut.

Along with a line-out technician in Orie, who gets through a mountain of work on defence anyway, the hosts should be fine.

"Are we going to fall over because of one guy? Not a chance. You don't stand back and you don't just plan for a specific player," Orie said with a grin.

"One needs to be familiar with the position you play in, as well as your competitors. We don't know if a guy like Will will even be selected, nor how the Aussies plan to do things on the day, but you need to cover all the bases.

"Of course we've done our analysis on players like Will and Richie to put plans in place."

Indeed, Springbok forwards coach Deon Davids pointed out that it's a fallacy to believe the Wallaby forwards might find it challenging to front up to South Africa's vaunted and varied pack.

After all, props James Slipper, Allan Alaatoa and Taniela Tupou are wily and solid campaigners, while flanker Rob Valetini is another big unit.

"If you look at the performances of Richie and Will, they were instrumental for Toulouse and La Rochelle because of their physical approach. It was a major factor for their sides reaching the big games of the European season," Davids said.

"Last year, we saw in Adelaide that the Wallaby pack can mix it up and be really physical. I suppose the locks are the most obvious example of that, but some of their loosies are imposing guys and there's a lot of experience in the front row.

"There's a misconception that the forwards are the Australians' soft underbelly. They're hardened up front. We need to focus on our execution, but it shouldn't mean that we neglect to continue adopting our aggressive mindset in terms of fronting up physically. We need to show that."

Orie is also far more pre-occupied with ensuring that he completes the most important objective: rendering himself indispensable for the upcoming World Cup.

"I've been focusing much more on my own game over the past two weeks, but now that we've reached game week there's been a lot more emphasis on analysing the opposition and hopefully we can exploit a few aspects of their play," said the Stormers stalwart.

"There are some really good players from No 1 to No 8. They'll come out guns blazing."

Intriguingly, Jones' perceived emphasis on matching the Boks up front clouds what can be expected from a Wallaby combination that has not played under their pedigreed coach yet.

Will it remain an predominantly expansive combination?

Or will this be a most robust outfit that's assembled?

Davids isn't going to attempt to decypher those questions too intricately.

"Eddie's an experienced coach and he understands the importance of set-piece dominance in Test rugby. If you look at his recruitment and approach over the years, we shouldn't expect anything less. It's going to be a titanic struggle among the forwards," he said.

"He's shown he can find a balance. When you look at the pack on its own, there's a good balance between experience and youth."

Kick-off is at 17:00.