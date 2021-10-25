With Faf out, who should start at No 9 for Springboks? 'It's a tough one'

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber says he faces a "tough" decision in picking his starting scrumhalf for the 6 November Test against Wales in Cardiff.

The Boks, currently in camp in France, are without regular No 9 Faf de Klerk, who has been ruled out of action for four months with a hip injury.

Herschel Jantjies has been De Klerk's regular deputy over the last two years, but the current form of Cobus Reinach also makes him an attractive option.

Most recently, Reinach delivered a stunning display by scoring two tries for Montpellier against Racing 92 this past weekend in a match that a large chunk of the Bok squad attended.

Addressing media on Sunday, Nienaber acknowledged that the competition for the scrumhalf position was strong, with the uncapped Grant Williams now also in the mix.

"Obviously with Faf being injured there is a potential spot open and between Cobus, Herschel and Grant it's going to be a tough one," said Nienaber.

"That's what you want in a squad ... that competition that drives good standards.

"Cobus was excellent for us. He played against the British & Irish Lions in the last game and was great.

"If you look at how Herschel finished our last game (against the All Blacks), I thought he had a pretty good outing.

"We are very fortunate from a Springbok point of view that we have very good No 9s currently all pushing for starting spots. That's what you want."

Who do YOU think the Springbok starting scrumhalf should be? Let us know in the comments below ...