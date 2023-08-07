1h ago

World champion Springboks face 'very difficult' task picking World Cup squad

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)
  • Bok coach Jacques Nienaber faces a tough job deciding who to leave out of his Rugby World Cup squad.
  • There are 42 contenders but only 33 players can make the final squad.
  • The Boks will name their squad for the showpiece event in France on Tuesday afternoon.

Twenty-six of the 33 Springboks who won the last Rugby World Cup in Japan four years ago are contenders for places in the next edition in France, starting on 8 September.

And at least 24 of the survivors are likely to be included in the 2023 squad, which will be named at a TV studio in Johannesburg on Tuesday (14:00).

The unlucky two could be scrumhalves Herschel Jantjies and Cobus Reinach, the second and third choices behind Faf de Klerk at the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

Rob Houwing | 'Ticketless' set to provoke special interest in Bok RWC squad

"We have given 38 players opportunities to play in four games and it is going to be a very difficult squad selection meeting," admits South Africa head coach Jacques Nienaber.

There are 42 contenders for the places, but inspirational captain and flanker Siya Kolisi, star flyhalf Handre Pollard and prop Ox Nche have not played this season due to injuries.

A Springbok insider told AFP Kolisi is "looking good" for warm-up matches against Wales in Cardiff on 19 August and New Zealand in London six days later.

Siya Kolisi.
Pollard, who kicked 22 points in the last final, is training alone as he recovers from a calf injury and his chances of facing the Welsh are "no more than 50 percent".

Scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse, whose father died recently, also missed the three Rugby Championship matches and a warm-up Test in Argentina at the weekend.

Seeking a record fourth World Cup title, the Boks are in Pool B with Ireland, currently the top-ranked Test team, Scotland, Romania and Tonga.

Should South Africa and Ireland occupy the top two places in the final standings, they will face the winners and runners-up from Pool A, almost certainly France and New Zealand.

AFP Sport looks at some of the tough decisions facing Nienaber and national director of rugby Rassie Erasmus, the mastermind behind the 2019 World Cup triumph.

Wings/centres

Outstanding performances by wings Canan Moodie and Makazole Mapimpi in a 24-13 victory in Buenos Aires mean it will be difficult to omit either the rising star or the veteran.

Should both get the nod, the loser is likely to be centre Andre Esterhuizen, as he comes fourth in the pecking order behind 2019 pair Lukhanyo Am and Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel.

However, there are concerns about Am, who went off at half-time in Argentina, with the team doctor saying "he cannot continue" due to a knee injury.

Canan Moodie.
Scrumhalves

Barring injury, De Klerk will be a certain starter against Scotland when South Africa launch their pool campaign in Marseille on 10 September.

But pundits cannot agree on which two from Hendrikse, Jantjies, Reinach and Grant Williams should be the back-ups.

Jantjies and Reinach have previous World Cup experience, but dynamic Williams, assuming he recovers from concussion, and smart box-kicker Hendrikse are strong rivals.

Hookers

Malcolm Marx and Bongi Mbonambi are sure to be selected, with one starting and the other coming off the bench in the five major matches South Africa could face.

But will specialist hooker Joseph Dweba or flanker and former hooker Deon Fourie be the third choice? Both know France well having played for Bordeaux and Lyon and Grenoble respectively.

In 2019, the Springboks favoured versatility with back-row forward Schalk Brits the third choice hooker as he had previously played there.

Locks

Eben Etzebeth and Lood de Jager, the 2019 World Cup final starters, and RG Snyman, a substitute in the Yokohama title decider, are set for France.

Given that likely back-row choices Pieter-Steph du Toit and Franco Mostert can also play in the second row, only one other lock is expected to be selected.

That will be a straight contest between Marvin Orie and Johannesburg-born Jean Kleyn, who qualified for Ireland through residency and won five caps before switching allegiance this year.

Loose forward

The most congested sector with 10 contenders for three starting places, filled by Kolisi, Du Toit and Duane Vermeulen in Japan when the first choice line-up was chosen.

If the skipper comes through warm-ups against Wales and or New Zealand unscathed, the same threesome should start against the Scots.

Mostert, Kwagga Smith, Jasper Wiese and possibly Fourie may also be named at the expense of Jean-Luc du Preez, Evan Roos and Marco van Staden.

There are 42 official contenders for 33 places in the South Africa Rugby World Cup squad:

FORWARDS

Props: Vincent Koch, Ox Nche (both Sharks), Steven Kitshoff (Ulster/IRL), Frans Malherbe (Stormers), Trevor Nyakane (Racing 92/FRA), Gerhard Steenekamp (Bulls), Thomas du Toit (Bath/ENG)

Hookers: Joseph Dweba (Stormers), Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears/JPN), Bongi Mbonambi (Sharks)

Locks: Jean Kleyn, RG Snyman (both Munster/IRL), Eben Etzebeth (Sharks), Lood de Jager (Saitama Wild Knights/JPN), Marvin Orie (Perpignan/FRA)

Loose forward: Deon Fourie, Evan Roos (both Stormers), Siya Kolisi (Racing/FRA, capt), Franco Mostert (Honda Heat/JPN), Jean-Luc du Preez (Sale Sharks/ENG), Kwagga Smith (Yamaha Jubilo/JPN), Marco van Staden (Bulls), Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz/JPN), Duane Vermeulen (unattached), Jasper Wiese (Leicester Tigers/ENG)

BACKS

Scrumhalves: Jaden Hendrikse, Grant Williams (both Sharks), Herschel Jantjies (Stormers), Faf de Klerk (Canon Eagles/JPN), Cobus Reinach (Montpellier/FRA)

Flyhalves: Manie Libbok (Stormers), Handre Pollard (Leicester Tigers/ENG)

Wings: Kurt-Lee Arendse, Canan Moodie (both Bulls), Cheslin Kolbe (Suntory Sungoliath/JPN), Makazole Mapimpi (Sharks)

Centres: Damian de Allende (Saitama Wild Knights/JPN), Lukhanyo Am (Sharks), Andre Esterhuizen (Harlequins/ENG), Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles/JPN)

Fullback: Willie le Roux (Bulls)

Utility back: Damian Willemse (Stormers)


