Rassie banned again: Springbok boss punished for social media commentary on refereeing

Following a week in which Rassie Erasmus has split the rugby fraternity thanks to several social media posts regarding officiating, World Rugby has stepped in and banned the Springbok director of rugby for two matches.

In a statement released on Thursday evening, World Rugby confirmed that the ban meant that Erasmus could not participate in any match-day activities for the upcoming Springbok Tests against Italy in Genoa on Saturday and England at Twickenham the following weekend.

"The ban includes engagement with media and social media in relation to match officials," the statement confirmed.

Over the past fortnight, Erasmus has been vocal on Twitter, using the social media platform to highlight officiating discrepancies against the Springboks in their losses to Ireland and France.

While many South African supporters agree with his sentiments, others around the globe have spoken out against Erasmus, including British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland and former referee Nigel Owens.

Erasmus recently returned to the coaching box following a similar but lengthier ban following his hour-long video highlighting the display of Australian referee Nic Berry in the first Test against the Lions in 2021.

Read the full World Rugby statement below: "World Rugby has reviewed the recent social media posts by SA Rugby Director of Rugby, Rassie Erasmus that relate to match officiating in the Autumn Nations Series. Match officials are the backbone of the sport, and without them, there is no game. World Rugby condemns any public criticism of match official selection, performance or integrity, which undermines their role, the trust-based coach/match officials feedback process and the values of integrity, respect, solidarity and discipline that are at the heart of the sport. The behaviour of coaching staff and match officials are widely observed by fans, media and participants at every level, and such behaviours affect how the values are applied across the game. In addition, under the Match Officials Communication Framework, national teams have the ability to enter into a confidential feedback process, which is critical for success in a high-performance environment. The success of these communications relies on direct and honest feedback, which is delivered and received in a confidential way. In line with the Framework, World Rugby has the ability to impose a sanction where a breach has occurred. Having considered the matter, World Rugby has issued a two-match ban against Rassie Erasmus and accordingly, he may not take part in any match day activity in relation to the two upcoming test matches that South Africa has against Italy on 19 November 2022 and England on 26 November 2022. The ban includes engagement with media and social media in relation to match officials."



