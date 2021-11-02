World Rugby mum on Rassie misconduct hearing verdict

SA Rugby and its director of rugby Rassie Erasmus' independent misconduct hearings were completed over the weekend but it's unclear when World Rugby will provide a verdict.

A spokesperson for World Rugby told Netwerk24 that there was no set time for when the verdict of the hearings will be made public.

The hearings were chaired by independent judicial panel chairperson Christopher Quinlan QC, with Kiwi duo Nigel Hampton QC and Judge Mike Mika also part of the panel.

It came after the global governing body earlier in the year formally charged SA Rugby and Erasmus after he compiled 62-minute video in which he hit out at the officiating, in particular that of Australian referee Nic Berry, following the Springboks' first Test loss to the British & Irish Lions.

If found guilty, the SA Rugby director of rugby's punishments could range from a fine to even having the Springboks stripped of their series victory over the Lions.

Erasmus, meanwhile, is back in the Bok camp this week as they prepare for a Test against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.

Erasmus will, however, not fulfil the role of "water boy" as he did in the Lions series but will be in the coaches' box alongside head coach Jacques Nienaber.

"Rassie is here in the capacity as director of rugby," Nienaber said earlier.

"In the Test matches against the British & Irish Lions, World Rugby came out and made a third water carrier spot available. The normal trend was that there were always only two water carriers in the technical box, but then they made three available.

"That was a role we thought we would fill internally and it gave Rassie the opportunity to be the water carrier in that tournament.

"We're now back to two water carriers in the technical zone, so there is no space for him.

"It was just for the British & Irish Lions ... Rassie made himself available there, but now he will fill his normal role as director of rugby and he will sit in the box with us."