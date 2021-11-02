Springboks

56m ago

add bookmark

World Rugby mum on Rassie misconduct hearing verdict

accreditation
Sport24 staff
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Rassie Erasmus. (Ashley Vlotman/Sportsfile via Getty Images)
Rassie Erasmus. (Ashley Vlotman/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

SA Rugby and its director of rugby Rassie Erasmus' independent misconduct hearings were completed over the weekend but it's unclear when World Rugby will provide a verdict.

A spokesperson for World Rugby told Netwerk24 that there was no set time for when the verdict of the hearings will be made public.

The hearings were chaired by independent judicial panel chairperson Christopher Quinlan QC, with Kiwi duo Nigel Hampton QC and Judge Mike Mika also part of the panel.

It came after the global governing body earlier in the year formally charged SA Rugby and Erasmus after he compiled 62-minute video in which he hit out at the officiating, in particular that of Australian referee Nic Berry, following the Springboks' first Test loss to the British & Irish Lions.

If found guilty, the SA Rugby director of rugby's punishments could range from a fine to even having the Springboks stripped of their series victory over the Lions.

Erasmus, meanwhile, is back in the Bok camp this week as they prepare for a Test against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.

Erasmus will, however, not fulfil the role of "water boy" as he did in the Lions series but will be in the coaches' box alongside head coach Jacques Nienaber.

"Rassie is here in the capacity as director of rugby," Nienaber said earlier.

"In the Test matches against the British & Irish Lions, World Rugby came out and made a third water carrier spot available. The normal trend was that there were always only two water carriers in the technical box, but then they made three available.

"That was a role we thought we would fill internally and it gave Rassie the opportunity to be the water carrier in that tournament.

"We're now back to two water carriers in the technical zone, so there is no space for him.

"It was just for the British & Irish Lions ... Rassie made himself available there, but now he will fill his normal role as director of rugby and he will sit in the box with us."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Voting Booth
Should Proteas star Quinton de Kock continue playing at the T20 World Cup even if he doesn't take the knee in support of the fight against racism?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! He should be allowed to show his support any way he chooses
38% - 2704 votes
No! If De Kock refuses to unite with his teammates, then he should be on the next plane home
11% - 786 votes
The only ones at fault here are Cricket SA, who have sabotaged another Proteas World Cup
50% - 3558 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2021 (1.1.21306.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo