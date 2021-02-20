Joost van der Westhuizen would have been 50 today: 'Innovator, champion, inspiration'

The Rugby World Cup has paid tribute to Springbok legend Joost van der Westhuizen, who have have turned 50 on Saturday.

Van der Westhuizen, considered one of the great scrumhalves to have played the game, died on February 6, 2017 at the age of 45 having lost his battle against motor neuron disease.

His death was mourned by the entire rugby community at the time and now, over four years later, the life of the former Springbok captain is still being celebrated

An innovator. A champion. An inspiration.



???? Today would have been the 50th birthday of @Springboks legend Joost van der Westhuizen



Over the coming days we will be celebrating the career of one of the game's all-time greats ?? pic.twitter.com/tI0rd0PBPL — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) February 20, 2021

In a social media post on Saturday, the official Rugby World Cup page said it would be celebrating Van der Westhuizen's career over the coming days.

The post labelled Van der Westhuizen an "innovator", a "champion" and an "inspiration".

Van der Westhuizen played 89 Tests for the Springboks.