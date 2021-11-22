World Rugby wanted Rassie banned until after 2023 World Cup - report

World Rugby reportedly wanted to suspend Rassie Erasmus for 24 Springbok Tests so he would miss the 2023 World Cup in France.

Afrikaans newspaper, Rapport, reported on Sunday that Erasmus' legal representative Frikkie Erasmus and SA Rugby made representations in the disciplinary hearing that resulted in a less severe punishment.



Erasmus was found guilty on all six charges brought against him after he compiled a 62-minute video in which he hit out at Australian referee Nic Berry's and TMO Marius Jonker's officiating during the Springboks' first Test loss to the British & Irish Lions in July.

Berry accused Erasmus of "character assassination" in his submission to the World Rugby disciplinary committee.

The Australian referee added: "I have spent many years trying to build my reputation as an international referee and in the course of his video which was posted online, Mr Erasmus has caused it immeasurable damage."

Rapport added that a "traumatised" Berry earned roughly R480 000 (R120 000 per month) as a referee and assistant referee from Rugby Australia since the release of the video.

The ban from the global governing body means Erasmus is suspended from all rugby related activities for two months.

Following that, he may return to his director of rugby role but will still be required to serve a match-day ban until 30 September 2022.

This will see him miss out on Wales' inbound tour to South Africa in July next year, as well as the Rugby Championship.

An 80-page report from a World Rugby independent misconduct committee unpacked the charges, testimonies and findings in a report last Wednesday.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL 80-PAGE REPORT

SA Rugby was also fined £20 000 (around R418 000) and received a warning regarding future conduct.