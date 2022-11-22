World Rugby wants better communication with SA Rugby after Rassie ban: 'Let's have a discussion'

World Rugby chief executive officer Alan Gilpin admits their communication lines with SA Rugby need to get better.

This comes after the rugby governing body banned SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus for the second time in two years for referee-related criticism.

Gilpin also said they have the responsibility of looking after match officials and ensuring they're not victims of coaches.

In London

World Rugby chief executive officer Alan Gilpin admits they need to establish a proper line of communication between them and SA Rugby in light of Rassie Erasmus being banned last week.

Last week, World Rugby threw the book at SA Rugby's director of rugby, banning him for two games for highlighting officiating inconsistencies that blighted the Springboks' losses against Ireland (19-16) in Dublin on 5 November and France (30-26) in Marseille a week later.

Erasmus only tweeted one video from the Ireland game that highlighted a decision that was ruled incorrectly by Georgian referee Nika Amashukeli which led to the Boks conceding a match-clinching try.

Post the France game that was officiated by English referee Wayne Barnes, Erasmus then took to Twitter again to highlight Barnes's inconsistencies in the game.

World Rugby initially kept quiet, but then last week Thursday, issued the two-match ban that came before a 63-21 win against Italy in Genoa.

Gilpin, speaking to the BBC's Rugby Union Daily, said he wanted to establish a proper line of communication between them and SA Rugby, rather than a wedge being driven between the two parties.

When News24 approached SA Rugby for comment in the fresh aftermath of the ban last week, the organisation said they were still digesting the news.

"What is important is we are able to move forward in a dialogue with them," Gilpin told the BBC.

"Let's have a discussion about why certain behaviours are appropriate or inappropriate.

"If coaches or other people involved in South African rugby or anywhere else don't think the protocols are working, let's talk about that."

While Gilpin also told the BBC that Erasmus "doesn't agree" with his punishment (it's his second one in two years for referee-related criticism), he said his organisation has the responsibility of protecting match officials.



"This is about every referee who is, on a Sunday morning, refereeing kids' rugby anywhere in the world, having permission to do the job properly, and not having every parent on the touchline posting videos on social media," Gilpin said.

"That's the really important thing in terms of the integrity of the game. The referees will be the first to tell you they welcome feedback. They are really up for those discussions with coaches.

"We have to make sure we protect them in that sense, but our view, and he may not agree, is that he has crossed the line.

"For us, it is really important we reinforce where those lines are, for everybody to see."