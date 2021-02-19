Springboks

39m ago

add bookmark

WP president Zelt Marais on Siya Kolisi paying his own transfer fee: 'I had no knowledge of it'

Khanyiso Tshwaku
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Siya Kolisi unveiled as a Sharks player.
Siya Kolisi unveiled as a Sharks player.
(Steve Haag/Gallo Images)
  • Western Province Rugby president Zelt Marais said he didn't have knowledge of Siya Kolisi paying his own transfer fee to leave the franchise.
  • Kolisi's departure from the union was announced on Sunday and was unveiled by the Sharks on Wednesday.
  • A tug-of-war developed between the Sharks and Western Province because of the transfer fee as Kolisi's contract with Western Province was set to expire at the end of October.

Western Province Rugby’s embattled president Zelt Marais said he had no knowledge of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi paying his own release fee to leave the union to join the Sharks.

Kolisi, whose departure from the Cape Town franchise after a 11-year association was announced on Sunday, was unveiled by the Sharks on Wednesday.

The 2019 Rugby World Cup winning Springbok then said he settled his transfer fee from his own pocket.

While Kolisi’s move to the Sharks became one of SA Rugby’s worst-kept secrets after MVM Holdings purchased a 51 percent majority share of the franchise, the Stormers were not keen on releasing Kolisi before the end of his contract unless compensated.

The 29-year-old’s contract with Western Province Rugby was due to expire at the end of October, but an early release to the Sharks meant Western Province had to fight for remuneration.

It was reported to be in the region of R1-million.

Marais said he was surprised when he heard about Kolisi paying out of his own pocket to leave Western Province.

"I haven’t got knowledge or idea of it. I don’t know. Remember, he has a foreign agent, but I would be speculating at this point as I haven’t even spoke to our finance people who do all of these things," Marais said.

"I don’t get involved in these things as those are more of your administrative functions, but maybe because his agent is based off shore, they may have asked they don’t mind if the matter is taken care of and it will be dealt with internally. I could be wrong."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Next frontier: Siya Kolisi's battle now shifts to the rugby field
Rachel and the Kolisis pledge allegiance to Sharks: 'We'll be No 1 supporters from Cape Town'
Siya Kolisi on WP release fee: 'I took care of it myself'
Read more on:
sharkswestern province rugbywp rugbyzelt maraissiya kolisicape townrugby
loading... Live
Dolphins 155/8
Cape Cobras 0
View More
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
41% - 12099 votes
Cricket
12% - 3612 votes
Football
19% - 5493 votes
Athletics
3% - 755 votes
Boxing
1% - 291 votes
Cycling
2% - 684 votes
Golf
5% - 1507 votes
Motorsport
8% - 2476 votes
Tennis
3% - 1023 votes
Water sports
1% - 265 votes
American sports
1% - 371 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 987 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21046.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo