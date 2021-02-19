WP president Zelt Marais on Siya Kolisi paying his own transfer fee: 'I had no knowledge of it'

Western Province Rugby president Zelt Marais said he didn't have knowledge of Siya Kolisi paying his own transfer fee to leave the franchise.

Kolisi's departure from the union was announced on Sunday and was unveiled by the Sharks on Wednesday.

A tug-of-war developed between the Sharks and Western Province because of the transfer fee as Kolisi's contract with Western Province was set to expire at the end of October.

Kolisi, whose departure from the Cape Town franchise after a 11-year association was announced on Sunday, was unveiled by the Sharks on Wednesday.

The 2019 Rugby World Cup winning Springbok then said he settled his transfer fee from his own pocket.

While Kolisi’s move to the Sharks became one of SA Rugby’s worst-kept secrets after MVM Holdings purchased a 51 percent majority share of the franchise, the Stormers were not keen on releasing Kolisi before the end of his contract unless compensated.

The 29-year-old’s contract with Western Province Rugby was due to expire at the end of October, but an early release to the Sharks meant Western Province had to fight for remuneration.

It was reported to be in the region of R1-million.

Marais said he was surprised when he heard about Kolisi paying out of his own pocket to leave Western Province.

"I haven’t got knowledge or idea of it. I don’t know. Remember, he has a foreign agent, but I would be speculating at this point as I haven’t even spoke to our finance people who do all of these things," Marais said.

"I don’t get involved in these things as those are more of your administrative functions, but maybe because his agent is based off shore, they may have asked they don’t mind if the matter is taken care of and it will be dealt with internally. I could be wrong."