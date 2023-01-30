19m ago

add bookmark

Zwide sweetheart Siya Kolisi treats home township to global exclusive, VVIP doccie screening

accreditation
Sibusiso Mjikeliso
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Siya Kolisi. (Supplied/Multichoice)
Siya Kolisi. (Supplied/Multichoice)
  • Siya Kolisi rolled the red carpet for his Zwide community, to whom he gave an exclusive global screening of his new life film, Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story.
  • The Springbok World Cup-winning captain was enraptured in rip-roaring amaGwijo renditions throughout his Gqeberha homecoming.
  • The story airs on DStv channels on 26 February, and shows Kolisi's journey in incredible detail and cutting candour.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi treated his Zwide community, his birthplace in Gqeberha, to the most heart-warming global exclusive screening of his soon-to-be-released documentary film on his life, Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story.

Schoolchildren from Loyiso High School and Isaac Booi Senior Primary School, Gogos and Zwide commonfolk gathered for free under one stretch tent at Isaac Booi on Saturday to experience what can only be described as a moving celebration of Kolisi's life.

At Kolisi's insistence, no one was a VIP and everybody was a VVIP. 

Rob Houwing | URC: Sharks' 87-minute stonewall spared SA blushes

There was no separation between the classes; everyone sat with everyone and had access to the 2019 Rugby World Cup-winning captain in the flesh.

It didn't matter if you were Roc Nation president Michael Yormark, SuperSport CEO Marc Jury, a MultiChoice executive, a street vendor, Kolisi's kinfolk, Kolisi Foundation entourage, a fabulous influencer, media, hobo or pauper, you drank the same drinks and ate the same delicious traditional food.

It was typical Kolisi - wanting people from all walks of life to come together under one South African umbrella.

Although dressed in a standout MaXhosa by Laduma cardigan, it didn't stop the Sharks' European captain from mixing it in with his people.

He sang amaGwijo (isiXhosa traditional songs) at the frequent behest of children and he admitted to the writer during the entire sweaty but fun-filled "ordeal" that "they always get me with amaGwijo".

Kolisi loved every second of it.

View picture gallery below:

during the Supersport - Rise: The Siya Kolisi Stor
Siya Kolisi. (Supplied/Multichoice)
during the Supersport - Rise: The Siya Kolisi Stor
Siya Kolisi. (Supplied/Multichoice)
during the Supersport - Rise: The Siya Kolisi Stor
Siya Kolisi. (Supplied/Multichoice)
during the Supersport - Rise: The Siya Kolisi Stor
Siya Kolisi. (Supplied/Multichoice)
during the Supersport - Rise: The Siya Kolisi Stor
Siya Kolisi. (Supplied/Multichoice)
News24
during the Supersport - Rise: The Siya Kolisi Stor
Siya Kolisi. (Supplied/Multichoice)
News24
during the Supersport - Rise: The Siya Kolisi Stor
Siya Kolisi. (Supplied/Multichoice)
News24

Before heading to Zwide and the crescendo of noise and singing that greeted him there, Kolisi took media guests, film producers, friends and executives from MultiChoice and Roc Nation through some important landmarks that illuminated his path to success along the journey.

The first stop was Grey High School, which features the Siya Kolisi Field, the school's main rugby and cricket field that was named in his honour.

He greeted the teachers who shaped his pliant young mind. 

A small group of junior students stopped what they were doing and tailed the entourage. One boy screamed: "Siya, bru!"

To which Kolisi replied: "It's Sir, bru!" A chorus of laughter rang out. The innocuous moment showed how relatable he was that a boy, likely no older than 13, would abandon his school manners at seeing him - like he was seeing an older brother he's known his whole life.

From Grey, the group took a turn to an informal settlement called Rolihlahla, named after the late great statesman Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela.

Here, Kolisi spoke about his mother's house, where she lived, gave birth to his two half-siblings, Liyema and Liphelo, and where she died in 2009.

People there, living in squalor, were so happy to see someone of Kolisi's stature that they cried out to him that they were hungry and had nothing to eat, as if he was a politician campaigning for votes.

Except he is nothing like a politician (far from it) and their cries, valid as they were, showed how desperate they were to be heard that they'd even plead with a rugby player.

Kolisi arrived in Zwide and a crowd immediately gathered around his childhood home, which was purposefully not refurbished because Kolisi wanted to retain the aesthetic (if you can even call the two-room adjoining house that) of where he grew up, so people could see it and draw inspiration.

Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story. (Supplied/Multichoice
Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story. (Supplied/Multichoice/SuperSport)

He got a Gwijo send-off at his home and welcome at Isaac Booi SP School, where the main event was.

Before the screening, Kolisi took Q&A questions from the community, who weren't asking more than they were congratulating, as if it was a graduation ceremony or a wedding.

One elderly woman who knew Kolisi from childhood spoke of how proud his mother, Phakama, would have been to see how far he'd gone. It was a moving moment that cast respectful silence over the more than a thousand people under the tent.

The film itself was a joy to watch and, at its conclusion, cries of "Siya! Siya! Siya!" rang out and the obligatory Gwijo soon after. The school kids draped in their uniform (on a Saturday) stormed the main stage to engulf him in song once again.

Kolisi gave the last word before himself going on a solo Gwijo signing salvo, almost as if he didn't want the celebration to end.

Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story airs on 26 February at 17:00 on M-Net and Mzansi Magic and at 20:00 on SuperSport.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springbokssiya kolisizwiderugby
loading... Live
West Indies 517/8 & 52/2
Zimbabwe XI 122/10
View More
Voting Booth
Should Dewald Brevis have been included in the Proteas squad for the upcoming England ODI series?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Definitely! He is clearly a superstar, so what are we waiting for?
14% - 2620 votes
Not yet! Brevis needs to spend some time playing domestic cricket first.
4% - 762 votes
Who is Dewald Brevis?
82% - 15490 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream...

26 Jan

WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream holiday?
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world

26 Jan

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

09 Jan

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: 3 steps to embracing business transformation

18 Jan

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: 3 steps to embracing business transformation
See more sponsored content
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo