Springbok Gelant returns to Stormers on long-term deal: 'His skill set fits our team'

Herman Mostert
Warrick Gelant (Gallo)
Warrick Gelant (Gallo)

The Stormers on Friday confirmed the return of Springbok fullback Warrick Gelant.

Gelant, who was on the Stormers' books between 2020 and 2022, returns to the Cape after a stint at French club Racing 92.

The 28-year-old, who boasts 10 Test caps, has penned a three-year deal with the Stormers.

The mercurial outside back was a central figure for the Stormers when they won the inaugural URC title in the 2021/22 season.

WATCH | Stormers share update on new pitch: 'World class ... on track and progressing well' 

Stormers coach John Dobson welcomed the return of Gelant.

"We have all seen what Warrick can do, we know how well his considerable skill set fits our team and the way we want to play.

"He is a highly professional player who will add value on and off the field as we look to build on what we have achieved over the last two seasons.

"We obviously jumped at the opportunity to have him back in our squad and we are all looking forward to seeing him light up the pitch in a Stormers jersey once again," Dobson said.

Gelant added that it was "great to be back" in Cape Town.

"The hard work in pre-season has already begun. I followed the team closely last season and I'm really excited to be a part of it once again.

"This team can achieve even greater things with the players and coaches we have here, along with the unbelievable support we enjoy and I couldn't be happier to be back on board," Gelant said. 



