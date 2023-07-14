1h ago

Share

WATCH | Sneak peek! Stormers' new playing surface in progress

accreditation
Herman Mostert
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Cape Town Stadium. (Photo by Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)
Cape Town Stadium. (Photo by Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)

The Stormers will soon have a new playing surface as the process of relaying the Cape Town Stadium pitch started earlier this month.

The surface, originally created for soccer during the 2010 FIFA World Cup, has been troublesome for rugby games with the grass often tearing up during scrums.

The new hybrid surface will be 50% synthetic and 50% grass.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis on Friday shared a sneak peak video of the current state of affairs.

"I'm at DHL Cape Town Stadium with  @ZakesBantwiniSA and here's a sneak peek of the new field progress ... I know @THESTORMERS will be pleased," Hill-Lewis tweeted.

Cape Town Stadium CEO Lesley de Reuck earlier said the transformation will make the field more conducive to rugby.

"We will start the process of relaying the pitch in July and we should be finished in October - using the 2023 World Cup period where there are no rugby matches scheduled.

"The new pitch will be 50 percent grass and 50 percent synthetic, which means it will be easier to maintain and the surface can be used more.

"Since we had the British & Irish Lions (in July 2021) here for five matches in a row it has been a handful to maintain but with the new synthetic pitch it will be a dream," De Reuck said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
stormersurcherman mostertgeordin hill-lewiscape townrugby
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
loading... Live
West Indies 150/10
India 312/2
View More
Voting Booth
Who should replace Jacques Nienaber as Springbok coach after the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Deon Davids
2% - 256 votes
Mzwandile Stick
6% - 659 votes
John Dobson
17% - 1938 votes
Johan Ackermann
22% - 2476 votes
Franco Smith
6% - 634 votes
Johann van Graan
3% - 356 votes
Jake White
7% - 731 votes
Rassie Erasmus
37% - 4068 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability

11 Jul

WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan

11 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan
Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way

11 Jul

Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way
Your business needs an upgrade: 6 reasons why Mac will work for your team

06 Jul

Your business needs an upgrade: 6 reasons why Mac will work for your team
WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together

04 Jul

WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together
See more sponsored content
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo