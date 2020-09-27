An empty Loftus: How the four Super Rugby captains reacted

Perhaps the sheer novelty of seeing competitive rugby being played again helped but by the end of Super Fan Saturday, the lack of supporters at Loftus was almost forgotten for viewers.

From an outsider's perspective, it also seemed as if the players adapted reasonably well too.

But South Africa's four Super Rugby captains clearly noted a common trend: the experience was "different".

Here's what each of them had to say.

SIYA KOLISI (STORMERS)

When we warmed-up, some of us still felt like we were training until we started feeling the lungs and thought: “Ja, ons is tog op Loftus vandag!”.

It was very tough.

Even when you play away, you miss those chats with the fans, the little bit of banter when you sit on the bench.

But it also reminds you also that you should never take for granted how important supporters are and how special it is to have them.

It was also good because it was neutral ground for all the teams.