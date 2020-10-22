Aplon a 'big loss' for Bulls, but Sharks boss wary of 'dangerous' Kriel

Not having Gio Aplon available is a "big loss" for the Bulls, but Sharks coach Sean Everitt believes they have an equally dangerous replacement in Super Rugby newbie David Kriel.

The 38-year-old's Aplon, lured to Loftus this season in a remarkable return to South African rugby, will not play again this season after injuring his ACL in last weekend's loss to the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein.

It is a devastating injury for the fleet-footed veteran, but Aplon's absence now means an opportunity for 21-year-old Kriel.

A player who comes incredibly highly-rated given his time at Western Province, Kriel has also caught the attention of Everitt.

"Gio is a big loss for them and obviously a dangerman in their team," Everitt said from Durban on Thursday shortly after naming his side for the clash.

"We played against him [at Super Fan Saturday] and he was certainly on form in those early stages against the Cheetahs on Friday night.

"We don't really focus on individuals, but I'm sure that the Bulls will miss him and we wish him well in his recovery. It's not a nice injury to have as a player, let alone when you're a little older.

"I presume David Kriel will be the starting fullback for them. I know David ... he's a guy with a lot of potential. He's a tall rugby player and he's quick.

"He's got a lot of flair, so he probably brings the same threat as Gio Aplon."

The Sharks secured a 19-16 win over the Lions in their opening fixture, while the Bulls were 30-23 winners over Griquas before going down 19-17 to the Cheetahs last weekend.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 19:00.