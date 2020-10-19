Big blow for Bulls as Gio Aplon is forced to miss the rest of season

Bulls star Gio Aplon will take no further part in the Bulls' domestic campaign.

The 38-year-old veteran injured an ACL in last week's meeting with the Cheetahs and will be out for six to eight months.

Rising star David Kriel is expected to be his replacement.

The veteran 38-year-old veteran, one of Jake White’s marquee signings during lockdown, ruptured an ACL in his knee in last weekend’s Super Rugby Unlocked meeting with the Cheetahs which will require surgery.

Aplon will undergo an operation on Wednesday and will probably have to sit out between six and eight months.

White revealed in the aftermath of the narrow 17-19 defeat that his experienced playmaker was immediately concerned over the injury as “he had never experienced something of its nature before”.

Aplon’s long-term absence is expected to open the door for the gifted 21-year-old David Kriel to deputise for him as the last line of defence.

He's expected to be name at No 15 for Saturday's vital clash with the Sharks at Loftus

The former Junior Springbok star is also one of the White’s new signings and has wasted little time elevating himself into the former World Cup-winning coach’s senior group.

“I feel really sorry for him. I wish him a strong recovery,” said Kriel.

“The whole team is going to miss his voice on game-days but he’s still ever present at training and I’m still learning a lot from him.”