Super Rugby

2h ago

add bookmark

Breaking rock with rock? Bulls enlist Clinton Swart to counter Frans Steyn

Heinz Schenk
Clinton Swart
Clinton Swart
Johan Rynners/Blue Bulls Rugby
  • The Bulls will seemingly fight fire with fire by selecting Clinton Swart to counter Frans Steyn when they take on the Cheetahs.
  • The 27-year-old inside centre, a former Cheetah, has a reputation for being a direct player and could stand up well to his Springbok opponent.
  • Jake White, the Bulls' director of rugby, though also notes it's part of his journey of discovery to get to know his players better.

There's little scientific evidence to suggest that rock will break rock but Jake White, at least in rugby terms, is going to give it a bash anyway.

With the imposing presence of Frans Steyn looming for his Bulls in their Super Rugby Unlocked meeting with the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein on Friday evening, White is going to counter the threat with Clinton Swart.

The 27-year-old utility back - equally adept at inside centre or flyhalf - will make his debut for the team from Loftus, ironically against his former teammates and boasts a feisty reputation that is hoped will disrupt his illustrious Springbok opponent.

Swart, who played under White in Japan for Toyota Verblitz, is significantly shorter than Steyn yet packs a punch in midfield.

"I suppose in a way his selection is designed to counter Frans," said White.

"I know what Frans can offer. If we give Frans lots of gainline, they’ll play off of him, so in a lot of ways it had an influence on Clinton’s selection."

Teams:
Cheetahs

15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Malcolm Jaer, 13 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 12 Frans Steyn, 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Tian Schoeman, 9 Ruan Pienaar (captain), 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Junior Pokomela, 6 Andisa Ntsila, 5 Walt Steenkamp, 4 Carl Wegner, 3 Luan de Bruin, 2 Reinach Venter, 1 Charles Marais

Substitutes: 16 Jacques du Toit, 17 Boan Venter, 18 Erich de Jager, 19 JP du Preez, 20 Aidon Davis, 21 Chris Massyn, 22 Tian Meyer, 23 William Small-Smith

Bulls

15 Gio Aplon, 14 David Kriel, 13 Cornal Hendricks, 12 Clinton Swart, 11 Jade Stighling, 10 Morne Steyn, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Duane Vermeulen (captain), 7 Arno Botha, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 1 Jacques van Rooyen

Substitutes: 16 Joe van Zyl, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Mornay Smith, 19 Sintu Manjezi, 20 Nizaam Carr, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Chris Smith, 23 Stedman Gans

But it's not the sole reason for the Bulls' director of rugby breaking up a promising combination of Stedman Gans and Cornal Hendricks.

White has made no secret of the fact that he's on a journey of discovery still, steadily gaining better insights into players he hasn't worked with extensively previously.

"I don’t really know all these players, so I’d like to try different combinations. It gives me a chance to see them play," he said. 

"At the same time I think we can appreciate that we're not going to get away with playing Stedman and Cornal every week. Clinton has trained really well, he comes from Free State and played for the Cheetahs, so he probably knows the stadium well."

Corniel van Zyl, Cheetahs assistant coach, isn't expecting anything less from the Bulls.

"Frans made a very good debut for us. He's a Springbok and I’m convinced they have been working on a plan to contain him,” he said.

"He's a strong runner and an important component both on attack and defence, but whether they target him actively remains to be seen."

Kick-off is at 19:00. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
French rugby chiefs strike deal over extended Test window
Gethin Jenkins joins Wales coaching staff
Springboks' Rugby Championship participation in the balance as NZ, Australia fear worst
Read more on:
bullscheetahssuper rugby unlockedclinton swartjake whitefrans steynbloemfonteinrugby
Fixtures
Fri 16 Oct 20 19:00 PM (SAST)
Cheetahs
Bulls
Toyota Stadium
Sat 17 Oct 20 16:30 PM (SAST)
Tafel Lager Griquas
Phakisa Pumas
Tafel Lager Park
Sat 17 Oct 20 19:00 PM (SAST)
Stormers
Lions
Cape Town
View More
Results
Sat 10 Oct 20
Bulls 30
Tafel Lager Griquas 23
Sat 10 Oct 20
Cheetahs 53
Phakisa Pumas 31
Fri 09 Oct 20
Sharks 19
Lions 16
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Cheetahs
1
1
5
2. Bulls
1
1
4
3. Sharks
1
1
4
4. Lions
1
0
1
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20287.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo