Brumbies snatch late win over Waratahs

Issak Fines
The Brumbies have pulled off a thrilling win against the Waratahs in their Super Rugby encounter at ANZ Stadium in Sydney on Saturday.

The Brumbies won 24-23 after trailing 20-17 at half-time.

The away side scored four tries through Thomas Cusack, Folau Fainga'a, Rob Valetini and a 76th minute try from Issak Fines.

Flyhalf Bayley Kuenzle converted twice to seal the the victory for the Brumbies.

The home side crossed the whitewash twice thanks to Tom Horton and James Ramm. Flyhalf Will Harrison added two conversions and three penalties.

Teams:

Waratahs 

Tries: Tom Horton, James Ramm

Conversions: Will Harrison (2)

Penalties: Harrison (3)

Brumbies

Tries: Thomas Cusack, Folau Fainga'a, Rob Valetini, Issak Fines

Conversions: Bayley Kuenzle (2)

Waratahs

15 Jack Maddocks, 14 James Ramm, 13 Joey Walton, 12 Karmichael Hunt, 11 Alex Newsome, 10 Will Harrison, 9 Mitch Short, 8 Jack Dempsey, 7 Michael Hooper, 6 Lachlan Swinton, 5 Rob Simmons (captain), 4 Ned Hanigan, 3 Harry Johnson-Holmes, 2 Tom Horton, 1 Tom Robertson

Substitutes: 16 Robbie Abel, 17 Tetera Faulkner, 18 Angus Bell, 19 Tom Staniforth, 20 Will Harris, 21 Michael McDonald, 22 Mark Nawaqanitawase, 23 Ben Donaldson

Brumbies 

15 Tom Banks, 14 Andy Muirhead, 13 Tevita Kuridrani, 12 Irae Simone, 11 Tom Wright, 10 Noah Lolesio, 9 Joe Powell, 8 Pete Samu, 7 Tom Cusack, 6 Rob Valetini, 5 Murray Douglas, 4 Darcy Swain, 3 Allan Alaalatoa (captain), 2 Folau Fainga'a, 1 James Slipper

Substitutes: 16 Connal McInerney, 17 Scott Sio, 18 Tom Ross, 19 Lachlan McCaffrey, 20 Will Miller, 21 Issak Fines, 22 Bayley Kuenzle, 23 Mack Hansen

