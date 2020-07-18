Brumbies snatch late win over Waratahs

The Brumbies have pulled off a thrilling win against the Waratahs in their Super Rugby encounter at ANZ Stadium in Sydney on Saturday.
As it happened | Waratahs v Brumbies
The Brumbies won 24-23 after trailing 20-17 at half-time.
The away side scored four tries through Thomas Cusack, Folau Fainga'a, Rob Valetini and a 76th minute try from Issak Fines.
Flyhalf Bayley Kuenzle converted twice to seal the the victory for the Brumbies.
The home side crossed the whitewash twice thanks to Tom Horton and James Ramm. Flyhalf Will Harrison added two conversions and three penalties.
More to follow...
Teams:
Waratahs
Tries: Tom Horton, James Ramm
Conversions: Will Harrison (2)
Penalties: Harrison (3)
Brumbies
Tries: Thomas Cusack, Folau Fainga'a, Rob Valetini, Issak Fines
Conversions: Bayley Kuenzle (2)
Teams:
Waratahs
15 Jack Maddocks, 14 James Ramm, 13 Joey Walton, 12 Karmichael Hunt, 11 Alex Newsome, 10 Will Harrison, 9 Mitch Short, 8 Jack Dempsey, 7 Michael Hooper, 6 Lachlan Swinton, 5 Rob Simmons (captain), 4 Ned Hanigan, 3 Harry Johnson-Holmes, 2 Tom Horton, 1 Tom Robertson
Substitutes: 16 Robbie Abel, 17 Tetera Faulkner, 18 Angus Bell, 19 Tom Staniforth, 20 Will Harris, 21 Michael McDonald, 22 Mark Nawaqanitawase, 23 Ben Donaldson
Brumbies
15 Tom Banks, 14 Andy Muirhead, 13 Tevita Kuridrani, 12 Irae Simone, 11 Tom Wright, 10 Noah Lolesio, 9 Joe Powell, 8 Pete Samu, 7 Tom Cusack, 6 Rob Valetini, 5 Murray Douglas, 4 Darcy Swain, 3 Allan Alaalatoa (captain), 2 Folau Fainga'a, 1 James Slipper
Substitutes: 16 Connal McInerney, 17 Scott Sio, 18 Tom Ross, 19 Lachlan McCaffrey, 20 Will Miller, 21 Issak Fines, 22 Bayley Kuenzle, 23 Mack Hansen