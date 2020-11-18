Bulls a shoo-in for Super Rugby Unlocked title, unless Pumas win by 43 at Loftus

Even if they lose to the Pumas at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, it's highly unlikely that the Bulls will be denied the Super Rugby Unlocked title.

Heading into the final round of action, Jake White's charges top the standings on 19 points, followed by the Stormers and Sharks on 17 apiece.

The two coastal outfits were due to clash in Durban this weekend, but after the game was cancelled due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Sharks camp, they will now receive two log points each.

The Bulls' home game against the Pumas has been provisionally shifted to Saturday, provided the Lowvelders - who have seven players in quarantine until Thursday - deliver no positive tests on Thursday.

The Stormers and Sharks were the only teams who could still catch the Bulls, and even if the Bulls were to lose to the Pumas without claiming a losing bonus-point, they would still likely lift the Unlocked title.

This is due to the fact that the Bulls have a vastly superior points difference compared to the Stormers and Sharks.



The men from Pretoria sit at a healthy +70 in this regard, while the Stormers are on +28 and the Sharks on +6.

If all three teams finish on 19 log points, then points difference will determine the champions and for the Stormers to sneak the title the Pumas would have to beat the Bulls by 43 points at Loftus Versfeld.

Super Rugby Unlocked standings

The Unlocked title is awarded to the team finishing top of the standings after a single round of action.



It will be the Bulls' fourth Super Rugby title - they are the only South African team to ever win the regular southern hemisphere event, having done so in 2007, 2009 and 2010.

From next week, the teams will contest the Currie Cup where points obtained during Super Rugby Unlocked will be carried over.