Bulls assume Covid-struck Pumas will play as tournament integrity worries mount

The Bulls are preparing on the assumption that their Super Rugby Unlocked match against the Covid-19 struck Pumas will go ahead.

However, the nature of the Lowvelders' outbreak as well as their players resources makes another postponement likely.

Should both the Pumas' games somehow be rescheduled, the Cheetahs might be disadvantaged yet again.

It's business as usual for the Bulls as they await clarity on whether they'll be able to fulfil their final Super Rugby Unlocked fixture against the Pumas this weekend.

At least three players from the Nelspruit-based team tested positive for Covid-19 last week, prompting SA Rugby and the National Institute of Communicable Disease (NICD) to postpone their meeting with the Lions at Ellis Park.

The continued uncertainty could have a massive bearing on the Bulls' ability to potentially clinch the title as another postponement or even cancellation would mean they are only awarded two log points, which would put them on 21.

Jake White's men still top the Unlocked log as it stands.

Such a scenario would still put the Sharks and Stormers in the frame to overtake them after this week's final round of fixtures, a bitter pill for the Bulls to swallow as they defeated both teams emphatically by scorelines of 41-14 and 39-6 respectively.

"We're training with the assumption that the match is still going ahead," Joey Mongalo, the Bulls' defence coach, said on Monday.

"It's also a way of limiting uncertainty. The only thing that can change then is that we receive 'bad news' (in terms of a postponement). But I'm sure the Pumas will be very eager themselves to play this game as they've now been inactive for almost three weeks (due to a bye as well)."

Complicating the matter is the fact that all of the infected Pumas players are forwards and were understood to have been in close contact with other team-mates at a scrum session.

Given that Jimmy Stonehouse's squad lacks the depth of the other sides, it seems unlikely that he'd have enough resources to call on if Monday's latest round of mandatory testing reveals a further spread.

Bulls wing Travis Ismaiel shared Monaglo's sentiment from a players' perspective.

"We found out last week obviously that the (Ellis Park) game was cancelled, but we're preparing as if it's going on," said the one-cap Springbok.

"It's about waiting. We always knew before this campaign started, with Covid in mind, that these things might happen. You just have to carry on with your weekly routines and we've been working on building our ability to adapt on and off the field. We're just doing what we can do, the rest is out of our hands."

SA Rugby last week said in a statement that it was already in the process of attempting to reschedule both the Ellis Park and Loftus matches, a call echoed by Lions chief Rudolf Straeuli.

That, however, seems unlikely given the congested nature of the domestic programme, with the Currie Cup already kicking off next weekend.

Should the relevant fixtures somehow be accommodated at later dates, SA Rugby would also fall foul of the Cheetahs yet again, who agreed with the Lions that their battle earlier in the competition couldn't be rescheduled.

"I can understand that the Bulls and Pumas game could still go ahead, but I don’t think the Lions game against the Pumas should be rescheduled. It would be unfair," Hawies Fourie, the Cheetahs' head coach, said in the aftermath of his team's 30-13loss to the Stormers.



"I don’t think it would be fair that some games be played over and others not. It would put the integrity of the competition in the balance.

"We had communication from the Lions CEO about playing their game over, but I believe that communication should come from SA Rugby, and they ruled the game was cancelled."