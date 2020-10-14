Bulls change 5 for Cheetahs clash

Clinton Swart will be making his debut for the Bulls against the Cheetahs in a Super Rugby Unlocked clash on Friday as one of five changes director of rugby, Jake White has made to the team that beat Griquas last week.

Swart will start at inside centre in a team that sees the return of Duane Vermeulen at No 8 in place of Tim Agaba.

Other changes include Johan Grobbelaar at hooker, Springbok Embrose Papier at scrumhalf and Jade Stighling on the left wing.

With Swart at 12, Cornal Hendricks shifts to outside centre while Stedman Gans moves to the bench.

All eyes will be focused on the midfield combination of Swart and Hendricks as their pace and strength will in all likelihood come in handy against a Free State outfit brimming with confidence after handing the Pumas a massive defeat last week.

White has has also tweaked the bench with U21 star Joe van Zyl set to receive his first senior cap if he is called upon while Gerhard Steenekamp replaces the injured Lizo Gqoboka, who sustained a calf injury against the Lager Griquas.

Nizaam Carr returns from injury and he replaces Elrigh Louw on the bench.

"We struggled to get going against the Griquas and we cannot afford the same against a strong Cheetahs team. We were fortunate to walk away with last week's win and we need to do better by implementing our style of play in this clash as soon as possible," said White.

Vermuelen will captain the side and kick-off on Friday is at 19:00.

Teams:

Cheetahs

15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Malcolm Jaer, 13 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 12 Frans Steyn, 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Tian Schoeman, 9 Ruan Pienaar (captain), 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Junior Pokomela, 6 Andisa Ntsila, 5 Walt Steenkamp, 4 Carl Wegner, 3 Luan de Bruin, 2 Reinach Venter, 1 Charles Marais

Substitutes: 16 Jacques du Toit, 17 Boan Venter, 18 Erich de Jager, 19 JP du Preez, 20 Aidon Davis, 21 Chris Massyn, 22 Tian Meyer, 23 William Small-Smith

Bulls

15 Gio Aplon, 14 David Kriel, 13 Cornal Hendricks, 12 Clinton Swart, 11 Jade Stighling, 10 Morné Steyn, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Duane Vermeulen (captain), 7 Arno Botha, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 1 Jacques van Rooyen.

Substitutes: 16 Joe van Zyl, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Mornay Smith, 19 Sintu Manjezi, 20 Nizaam Carr, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Chris Smith, 23 Stedman Gans.