Bulls continue to be rewarded for faith in Blitzboks stars

The Bulls' faith in their Blitzbok-laden backline continues to be rewarded as they were instrumental in helping subdue the Lions.

Jake White, director of rugby, believes it points to his team's adaptability and ability to vary their game.

Taking the lead without a consistent platform from the forwards is also positively influencing the backs' confidence.

A big, mobile and skilful pack will continue to be the cornerstone of the Bulls' assault on the Super Rugby Unlocked and Currie Cup titles but you won't hear Jake White complaining about his backs saving their side's skin against the Lions this past weekend.

On a night where the men from Ellis Park had their number in the set-pieces and defended like trojans, it was up to Blitzboks stars Stedman Gans and Kurt-Lee Arendse as well as the wily, underappreciated Travis Ismaiel to come to the fore.

It was Gans that acrobatically intercepted a wayward Elton Jantjies pass after the Bulls had overthrown an attacking lineout to score a vital try, a short but telling intervention in a match where his opportunities were painfully limited.

Arendse, who defended well on the left-wing, was on hand to run a neat angle from a swift attacking move to dot down for the match-clinching score.

As White said previously, the local rugby fraternity should "watch this space".

"In the build-up to the game, I talked a lot about how great it would be if we can play the 'two types' of the game, where we can play with a focus on our forwards or on our backs," said the Bulls' director of rugby.

"I thought we got that balance right for most of the second half, even if we could've executed better at the set-pieces."

However, it was still notable how the Bulls' more mercurial talents plugged away at their resilient opponents despite being given what was, at best a patchy platform.

"If our backs can play like this without the forwards gaining some ascendancy, there's much to be hopeful about," said White.

"Most importantly, it's the type of thing that will give them a lot of confidence. It's all about the learning process for us at the moment with this group of players."

Indeed, without resorting to any real fireworks, Gans - for example - has kept up his 100% try-scoring strike-rate.

"Just think about how Stedman must be feeling at the moment," said White.

"He just keeps on scoring tries and performing well in general. The more he's playing, the better he's going to get. It's really important to back these guys."