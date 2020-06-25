Bulls insist Josh Strauss' departure was a decision reached by 'mutual consent'

The Bulls have confirmed Josh Strauss will leave the franchise with the termination of his contract by "mutual consent".

Strauss joined the Bulls at the beginning of the 2020 Super Rugby season.

Bulls director of rugby, Jake White, thanked the No 8 for his commitment and effort to the franchise.



The Bulls have confirmed that Josh Strauss has left the franchise, but insist his departure from Loftus Versfeld was by "mutual consent".

A former Lions captain, Strauss joined the Bulls after playing for Scottish club Glasgow Warriors (2012-2017), Sale Sharks in England (2017-2019) and Stade Francais in France (2019-2020).

He had also represented Scotland at international level, playing 15 Tests.



The Bulls said that Strauss' departure was amicable and that there has been discussions between director of rugby Jake White and his management agency over the past few months.

In a press release sent to the media on Thursday, the Bulls said Strauss was "open and honest" in informing them of his intention to look for offers from overseas clubs.

The Bulls said Strauss' decision to move back overseas was "due to the financial strain after salary cuts across the board in South African rugby" as well as wanting to spend more time with his family, who lived in Cape Town during his stay in Pretoria.

White thanked Strauss for his commitment and wished him well, saying: "Josh is a great guy and I truly respect his decision to put his family first.

"It's a tough situation to be in, working and living far away from your kids and not seeing them as often as you'd like. We fully understand his situation and would like to sincerely thank him for his commitment and efforts while at the Bulls, and wish him everything of the best with his path ahead."

