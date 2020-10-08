Bulls' missing stars: Jake warns niggling injuries will be rife initially

Player management played a key role in Jake White deciding not to use flank aces Duane Vermeulen and Nizaam Carr for the Bulls' Super Rugby Unlocked opener against Griquas.

He also wasn't able to pick sevens sensation Kurt-Lee Arendse due to a soft tissue injury that he believes will become a common occurrence for the next few weeks.

White defends being rather guarded over the status of his squad's injuries.

Despite the understandable eagerness to use his high-profile acquisitions, Bulls director of rugby, Jake White, resisted risking loose forward bolters Duane Vermeulen and Nizaam Carr for the Super Rugby Unlocked meeting with Griquas at Loftus on Saturday.



Both men, who appeared in last weekend's Springbok Showdown, are recovering from knocks to the knee at Newlands, the type of niggling injuries White warns teams will need to get used to over the next few weeks.

"If this had been a semifinal or final, Duane would've been fine to play," said the former Springbok coach on Thursday.

"But we've got four to five weeks of non-stop play and I just felt we couldn't afford to push him through. So I said to him, at the end of the day, it's a blessing that we can give other guys an opportunity and he agreed."

With a wry chuckle, White also had to confirm that Carr suffered the exact same fate.

"I just couldn't pick him. I suppose if I really wanted to pick Nizaam, I could've," he said.

"We've got a tough programme and given the state of South African rugby's match fitness in general, we really can't afford to have guys playing with niggling injuries."

Frustratingly, Blitzboks star Kurt-Lee Arendse, who was sensational in scoring a brace of tries at Super Fan Saturday a fortnight ago, capped a difficult week or so - he missed out on the opportunity to appear in the Springbok Showdown after missing a flight - by sustaining a quad injury.

"He has a contusion. For him, as an athlete, that's a hell of a risk because we expect him to run a lot," said White.

"He will probably be ready next week. I think everyone understands that we'll be getting a lot of these niggling injuries because of the lack of game-time and real contact we've had to date."

With promising young hooker Schalk Erasmus also having to undergo an operation for a rolled ankle, news on the fitness front has been quite bleak.

It's also one of the reasons why the Bulls took until the team announcement to confirm all the absentees.

"That's why I deliberately can't tell you on a Monday or Tuesday who's on the injury list. It amounts to me giving my team to the opposition as early as a Monday," said White, a known advocate of ditching the 48-hour rule for announcing match squads.

"I hope everyone can bear with me. In the end, it's about managing the players, to see whether they can pull through on a given week."

Kick-off at Loftus is at 19:00 on Saturday.



Teams:

Bulls

15 Gio Aplon, 14 Travis Ismaiel, 13 Stedman Gans, 12 Cornal Hendricks, 11 David Kriel, 10 Morne Steyn, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Tim Agaba, 7 Arno Botha (captain), 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Corniel Els, 1 Jacques van Rooyen

Substitutes: 16 Johan Grobbelaar, 17 Lizo Gqoboka, 18 Mornay Smith, 19 Sintu Manjezi, 20 Elrigh Louw, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Chris Smith, 23 Marco Jansen van Vuren

Griquas

15 Anthony Volmink, 14 Daniel Kasende, 13 Harlon Klaasen, 12 Andre Swarts, 11 James Verity-Amm, 10 George Whitehead (captain), 9 Zak Burger, 8 Niell Jordaan, 7 Stefan Willemse, 6 Carl Els, 5 Victor Sekekete, 4 Ian Groenewald, 3 John-Roy Jenkinson, 2 HJ Luus, 1 Mox Mxoli.



Substitutes: 16 Alandre van Rooyen, 17 Bandisa Ndlovu, 18 Madot Mabokela, 19 Adre Smith, 20 Zandre Jordaan, 21 Gideon van der Merwe, 22 Ashlon Davids, 23 Berton Klaasen, 24 Mzwanele Zito, 25 Johan Momsen, 26 Bjorn Basson