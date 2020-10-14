Bulls not concerned about Bok withdrawals if Rugby Champs gets green light

Jake White is preparing his Bulls for normal service despite the uncertainty of the Springboks' Rugby Championship decision.

The franchise's director of rugby isn't concerned about the possibility of having to withdraw his national players from the weekend's action, believing the Bok coaches would want them to play.

Captain Duane Vermeulen, who sat out last week, needs to show that he's over a knee niggle.

Jake White says there's still no indication of which way SA Rugby's imminent decision on the Springboks' involvement in the Rugby Championship will go.

The Bulls' director of rugby on Wednesday included all of his national players that would be in the frame for the trip to Australia, notably returning captain Duane Vermeulen and Trevor Nyakane, for Friday's Super Rugby Unlocked meeting with the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein.

Sanzaar has given SA Rugby until early Friday to state whether the World Cup champions will be participating in this year's tournament or not.

Should the Boks be given the green light, there will need to be a hasty assembly of the squad but White isn't concerned about that meaning Vermeulen and co might have to be withdrawn.

"To be fair, I really don't know what the rules are in such a situation," said White.

"But I would like to think that the national coach would argue that his national players need to get some game-time under the belt. So, even if they are going to the Rugby Championship, all the relevant players playing this weekend would surely need some minutes."

That consideration would be particularly applicable to Siya Kolisi, Steven Kitshoff and Frans Malherbe at the Stormers, who only commence their Unlocked campaign this weekend.

Teams: Cheetahs



15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Malcolm Jaer, 13 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 12 Frans Steyn, 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Tian Schoeman, 9 Ruan Pienaar (captain), 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Junior Pokomela, 6 Andisa Ntsila, 5 Walt Steenkamp, 4 Carl Wegner, 3 Luan de Bruin, 2 Reinach Venter, 1 Charles Marais



Substitutes: 16 Jacques du Toit, 17 Boan Venter, 18 Erich de Jager, 19 JP du Preez, 20 Aidon Davis, 21 Chris Massyn, 22 Tian Meyer, 23 William Small-Smith



Bulls



15 Gio Aplon, 14 David Kriel, 13 Cornal Hendricks, 12 Clinton Swart, 11 Jade Stighling, 10 Morné Steyn, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Duane Vermeulen (captain), 7 Arno Botha, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 1 Jacques van Rooyen.



Substitutes: 16 Joe van Zyl, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Mornay Smith, 19 Sintu Manjezi, 20 Nizaam Carr, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Chris Smith, 23 Stedman Gans.



Back at Loftus, Vermeulen also needs to show that a knock to his knee sustained in the Springbok Showdown at Newlands a fortnight ago isn't hampering him anymore.

He missed last week's Unlocked opener against Griquas as a precaution.

"I can't really say it was a rest. It was about taking care of the knee and getting the swelling down," said Vermeulen.

"At the moment, we're happy where we are with it and I can play on Friday. I'm looking forward to it."

Kick-off at the Free State Stadium is at 19:00.