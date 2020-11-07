Bulls show champion pedigree with a tough victory over gutsy Lions

The Bulls further entrenched their position at the top of Super Rugby Unlocked's log on Saturday night with a 30-25 over the Lions that required a lot more resilience than some thought would've been needed.

While the men from Loftus arguably played the percentages a tad better at Ellis Park, it was two moments of predatory sevens finishing from their band of Blitzboks that allowed them some breathing space.

National sevens skipper Stedman Gans, operating at outside centre, kickstarted the Bulls' comeback after they had fallen behind by 10-15 at half-time with an acrobatic intercept.

In many ways it was rather comical, with the visitors overthrowing an attacking lineout before the Lions engaged in some panicky passing that allowed Gans to dive and roll over for a crucial score.

Kurt-Lee Arendse's match-clinching score was far more accomplished, replacement flanker Nizaam Carr throwing a perfectly timed pass to his winger, who stepped nicely to score following a typically robust build-up.

It was all very hard on a Lions combination that showed some real steel to seriously discomfort their high-flying opponents.

Their front row of Sti Sithole, Jaco Visagie and Carlu Sadie made life a nightmare for counterparts Jacques van Rooyen, Joe van Zyl and Trevor Nyakane and, particularly in the first half, were exemplary with their flat-lying, rushed defence.

That set-piece dominance allowed them to gain a far better foothold than was thought possible as tries for centre Burger Odendaal - who exploited a brilliantly angled run and pass from fullback Gianni Lombard - and scrumhalf Morne van den Berg from a stifled maul put them in the lead going into the turnaround.

But the Bulls' increasingly famed patience and composure saw them keep their opponents at bay in the final 40 as replacement props Gerhard Steenekamp and Marcel van der Merwe provided a bit more parity at scrum time, while captain Duane Vermeulen and Marco van Staden proved herculean once again at the breakdowns.

Nonetheless, there was still real cause for concern when midfielder Wandisile Simelane dragged the Lions back into the game with a magnificent weaving and determined run after wing Courtnall Skosan commenced a fine counter-attack.

That left the Bulls with a slender 23-22 lead before Arendse's score made all the difference.

Their bye next week, however, will be a timely one given the concern over three injuries they suffered during the course of proceedings.

Exciting young blindside flanker Elrigh Louw departed the scene after just 11 minutes with a calf problem, Van Rooyen had his ankle heavily strapped in the first half and didn't return in the second half (though that might've been prompted by his struggles at the scrum) and Nyakane seemed dazed after a hit to the neck from a carry.

Scorers:

Lions - 25 (15)

Tries: Burger Odendaal, Morne van den Berg, Wandisile Simelane

Conversions: Elton Jantjies (2)

Penalties: Jantjies (2)

Bulls - 30 (10)

Tries: Joe van Zyl, Stedman Gans, Kurt-Lee Arendse

Conversions: Morne Steyn (3)

Penalties: Steyn (3)