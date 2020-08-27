Bulls sign former Junior Springbok loosie from Kings

The Bulls on Thursday announced the signing of promising young loose forward Elrigh Louw.

The 20-year-old former Junior Springbok joins the Pretoria franchise with immediate effect from the Southern Kings.

Standing at 1.95m and weighing 112kg, Louw was a standout for the Kings during the 2019/20 PRO14 season before it was cut short due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Louw was educated at Hoërskool Transvalia where he represented the Valke at the under-18 Craven Week in 2017, before turning out for the Free State Cheetahs at under-19 and under-21 level.

He joined the Kings in 2019.

"We are delighted that Elrigh has agreed to join the Bulls family as he is a young flanker with a bright future. He has proven in the PRO14 that he can compete against the some of world rugby's finest players, and not only has he held his own but excelled while at it," Bulls director of rugby Jake White said in a press statement.

New signing alert ?? Barn-storming Loose-Forward/Lock Elrigh Louw will be joining the Vodacom Bulls from the @SouthernKingsSA ?? Welcome to the #BullsFamily ?? pic.twitter.com/dljT9n6Xcu — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) August 27, 2020

- Compiled by Sport24 staff