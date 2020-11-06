Cheetahs hit with late blow before Sharks clash as Steyn forced out through injury

The Cheetahs have been hit with a late blow before their Super Rugby Unlocked clash against the Sharks on Friday night with the news that Frans Steyn has withdrawn from the team due to a groin injury.

Steyn, who would have lined-up at inside centre, is now replaced by Chris Smit who joins the run-on XV from the bench.

Howard Mnisi takes Smit's place among the substitutes.

The Cheetahs are currently second on the Super Rugby log with 11 points while the Sharks are in third with 9 points.

The Bulls lead the standings with 15 points.

Teams

Sharks

15 Manie Libbok, 14 Yaw Penxe, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Madosh Tambwe, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Sanele Nohamba, 8 Phepsi Buthelezi, 7 Henco Venter (captain), 6 Dylan Richardson, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 JJ van der Mescht, 3 John-Hubert Meyer, 2 Dan Jooste, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Kerron van Vuuren, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 Michael Kumbirai, 19 Ruben van Heerden, 20 Thembelani Bholi, 21 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Werner Kok

Cheetahs

15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Malcolm Jaer, 13 William Small-Smith, 12 Chris Smit, 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Tian Schoeman, 9 Tian Meyer, 8 Aidon Davis, 7 Junior Pokomela (captain), 6 Andisa Ntsila, 5 JP du Preez, 4 Carl Wegner, 3 Luan de Bruin, 2 Reinach Venter, 1 Charles Marais

Substitutes: 16 Jacques du Toit, 17 Boan Venter, 18 Khutha Mchunu , 19 Oupa Mohoje , 20 Jeandre Rudolph, 21 Ruben de Haas, 22 Reinhardt Fortuin, 23 Howard Mnisi