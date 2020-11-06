Super Rugby

34m ago

add bookmark

Cheetahs hit with late blow before Sharks clash as Steyn forced out through injury

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Cheetahs centre Frans Steyn during the Super Rugby Unlocked match against the Pumas in Bloemfontein on 10 October 2020.
Cheetahs centre Frans Steyn during the Super Rugby Unlocked match against the Pumas in Bloemfontein on 10 October 2020.
Frikkie Kapp/Gallo Images

The Cheetahs have been hit with a late blow before their Super Rugby Unlocked clash against the Sharks on Friday night with the news that Frans Steyn has withdrawn from the team due to a groin injury. 

Steyn, who would have lined-up at inside centre, is now replaced by Chris Smit who joins the run-on XV from the bench.

Howard Mnisi takes Smit's place among the substitutes. 

The Cheetahs are currently second on the Super Rugby log with 11 points while the Sharks are in third with 9 points.

The Bulls lead the standings with 15 points.

Teams

Sharks

15 Manie Libbok, 14 Yaw Penxe, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Madosh Tambwe, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Sanele Nohamba, 8 Phepsi Buthelezi, 7 Henco Venter (captain), 6 Dylan Richardson, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 JJ van der Mescht, 3 John-Hubert Meyer, 2 Dan Jooste, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Kerron van Vuuren, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 Michael Kumbirai, 19 Ruben van Heerden, 20 Thembelani Bholi, 21 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Werner Kok

Cheetahs

15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Malcolm Jaer, 13 William Small-Smith, 12 Chris Smit, 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Tian Schoeman, 9 Tian Meyer, 8 Aidon Davis, 7 Junior Pokomela (captain), 6 Andisa Ntsila, 5 JP du Preez, 4 Carl Wegner, 3 Luan de Bruin, 2 Reinach Venter, 1 Charles Marais

Substitutes: 16 Jacques du Toit, 17 Boan Venter, 18 Khutha Mchunu , 19 Oupa Mohoje , 20 Jeandre Rudolph, 21 Ruben de Haas, 22 Reinhardt Fortuin, 23 Howard Mnisi

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Lions have a 'defector' as trump card to counter Duane and co
Dragons PRO14 campaign suspended due to Covid-19 tests
SA Rugby mourns death of its first black president, Silas Nkanunu
Read more on:
cheetahssuper rugby unlockedfrans steynrugby
Fixtures
Fri 06 Nov 20 19:00 PM (SAST)
Sharks
Cheetahs
Jonsson Kings Park
Sat 07 Nov 20 16:30 PM (SAST)
Tafel Lager Griquas
Stormers
Tafel Lager Park
Sat 07 Nov 20 19:00 PM (SAST)
Lions
Bulls
Emirates Airlines Park
View More
Results
Sat 31 Oct 20
Bulls 39
Stormers 6
Sat 31 Oct 20
Phakisa Pumas 19
Sharks 42
Fri 30 Oct 20
Lions 61
Tafel Lager Griquas 31
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Bulls
4
3
15
2. Cheetahs
3
2
11
3. Sharks
3
2
9
4. Lions
4
1
9
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20307.9) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo