Crusaders' first-half dominance secures Super Rugby Pacific final over Blues

The Crusaders unleashed a heady mix of precision and power to beat the Blues 21-7 in the Super Rugby Pacific final in Auckland on Saturday and collect a 13th title.

A decider between two fierce New Zealand rivals that many predicted would be tight proved far from it as the competition's most dominant side took command from the outset, much to dismay of a full house of 42,000 at Eden Park.

Despite wet conditions, the visitors played with an accuracy that has been a hallmark of their enduring success.

They kicked precisely, were unflinching at the breakdown and utterly dominated the lineouts to hand coach Scott Robertson a sixth title from his six seasons in charge.

Two of those, in 2020 and 2021, came under the Super Rugby Aotearoa internal format, with 10 titles claimed in the pre-Covid era.

With his pack laying the groundwork, Crusaders flyhalf Richie Mo'unga could control the game tactically and kicked 11 points.

The Blues, chasing their fourth trophy and first since 2003, were considered strong contenders to halt the Crusaders juggernaut.

They secured a rare win in Christchurch two months ago as part of a 15-match winning streak to earn home advantage for the decider.

However, they couldn't get enough quality possession to in-form playmaker Beauden Barrett, their handling errors and a failure to secure lineout ball counting heavily against them.

For all their early dominance, the Crusaders' lead was just 3-0 after half an hour, via a Mo'unga dropped goal.

He doubled the advantage with a penalty goal before the lead was stretched to 13-0 when scrumhalf Bryn Hall popped the ball over the tryline off the back of a ruck on the stroke of halftime.

Mo'unga's second penalty was followed by a lone Blues try, when scrumhalf Finlay Christie darted across after the ball came loose from a scrum.

It ensured the hosts wouldn't be the first team held scoreless in a Super Rugby final but they never come close to scoring again and conceded a late try to Sevu Reece after failing to control a kick.

Scorers

Blues

Tries: Finlay Christie

Conversion: Stephen Perofeta

Crusaders

Tries: Brynn Hall, Sevu Reece

Conversion: Richie Mo'unga

Penalties: Richie Mo'unga (2)

Drop goal: Richie Mo'unga

Blues

15 Stephen Perofeta, 14 Mark Telea, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 11 AJ Lam, 10 Beauden Barrett (captain), 9 Finlay Christie, 8 Hoskins Sotutu, 7 Adrian Choat, 6 Akira Ioane, 5 Tom Robinson, 4 Josh Goodhue, 3 Nepo Laulala, 2 Kurt Eklund, 1 Alex Hodgman

Substitutes: 16 Soane Vikena, 17 Karl Tu’inukuafe, 18 Ofa Tuungafasi, 19 Luke Romano, 20 Dalton Papalii/James Tucker, 21 Sam Nock, 22 Bryce Heem, 23 Zarn Sullivan



Crusaders





15 Will Jordan, 14 Sevu Reece, 13 Jack Goodhue, 12 David Havili, 11 Leicester Fainga’anuku, 10 Richie Mo’unga, 9 Bryn Hall, 8 Cullen Grace, 7 Tom Christie, 6 Pablo Matera, 5 Sam Whitelock, 4 Scott Barrett (captain), 3 Oli Jager, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 George Bower



Substitutes: 16 Brodie McAlister, 17 Tamaiti Williams, 18 Fletcher Newell, 19 Quenten Strange, 20 Corey Kellow, 21 Mitch Drummond, 22 Braydon Ennor, 23 George Bridge



