Curwin Bosch has eye on Springbok No 10 jersey

Sharks star Curwin Bosch admits he has his eye on the Springbok No 10 jersey.

The Bok pivot position is vacant after incumbent Handre Pollard suffered a serious knee injury.

Bosch says his main focus is on the Sharks but he'd liked to add to his two Test caps.

Sharks star Curwin Bosch has his eye on the Springbok No 10 jersey if the team plays in the Rugby Championship later this year.



Handre Pollard's recent knee injury has left the Bok pivot position vacant, with the likes of Bosch, the Lions' Elton Jantjies and the Stormers' Damian Willemse all set to vie for the position on the local front.



Bosch was asked about his Springbok ambitions during a virtual press conference on Tuesday.



"Personally, I've had a different approach this year with my main focus being on the Sharks and trying to help the team succeed. If I do that then Springbok selection will take care of itself.



"But I do see a bit of an opportunity to play No 10," he admitted. "It's always my dream to play for the Springboks, that's why I decided to stay at the Sharks. It was easy because we have become a special team in the last year."

Bosch, 23, played two Tests for the Springboks between 2017-18.

For the moment though, he is focused on the Sharks as they prepare for a 'Super Fan Saturday' duel against the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria.



"It will be tough for all of us to get that momentum back and it's all about starting back at the basics once again. Saturday is the perfect opportunity for us to sharpen up our game and try out a couple of things we have been working on. We're not looking too far ahead, we're just going to take it game-by-game and hopefully we will improve every week."



The Sharks haven't played since beating the Stormers 24-14 in Durban on 14 March and Bosch said it was great to be back.



"These are exciting times, but our bodies are still adjusting to contact, and it’s going to be different with no crowds. Our approach this week is a bit different because we are preparing for the Super Rugby/Currie Cup competition that is coming up. But why change what we have been doing when obviously we have been doing something right?"



Before the season was halted, the Sharks were top of the overall Super Rugby standings with six wins from seven matches.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff